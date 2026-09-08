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Air traffic control issue disrupts departing flights at major UK airports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Air traffic control issue disrupts departing flights at major UK airports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Air Traffic Control Issue Causes Flight Disruptions at Major UK Airports

Overview of the Air Traffic Control Disruption

Initial Impact on Major Airports

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Some departing flights at major British airports were disrupted on Tuesday after air traffic control provider NATS experienced a technical issue, with Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Stansted among the airports affected by restrictions and delays.

Statement from NATS

"We have identified that the issue was in our flight processing system. Our engineers are on site and working urgently to resume normal operations as quickly as possible," NATS said in a statement.

"Flights are still departing and airspace is open, but recovery will take some time."

Responses from Affected Airports

Heathrow Airport

Heathrow, Britain's biggest hub, said it was working with NATS to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

Other Airports

Edinburgh Airport said in a post on X that the issue might impact its operations. Ireland's Dublin airport said flights leaving and arriving from there were also being affected.

Flight Tracking and Regulation

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said on social media that arrivals and departures were being heavily regulated at airports in the London flight information region because of the issue.

Background and Previous Incidents

Recent History of Technical Issues

This is the latest problem to hit the country's air traffic control systems.

Regulatory Review and Financial Impact

In 2024, Britain's aviation regulator said NATS needed to review its contingency plans for outages after the automatic processing of flight plans had malfunctioned a year earlier, causing chaos across Britain's airports.

Airline bosses said it had cost them over £100 million ($135.49 million) in refunds and compensation.

Previous Technical Issues

In July last year, a radar-related technical issue in Britain's air traffic control system disrupted flights for over four hours at major airports in London and elsewhere, including Heathrow.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7381 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Alison Williams and William James)

Key Takeaways

  • NATS identified a fault in its flight‑processing system, with engineers on site working to restore normal operations; departures delayed though arrivals continue with recovery expected to take time
  • Heathrow saw all departing flights briefly grounded around 12:48 pm BST; Gatwick also suspended departures amid chaos at other major UK airports
  • This disruption recalls prior incidents—most notably August 2023—where NATS suffered flight‑processing failures, prompting regulator reviews and criticism over its contingency preparedness

Frequently Asked Questions

Which airports were affected by the UK air traffic control issue?
Major airports including Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted, and Edinburgh were affected by the technical issue.
What caused the flight disruptions at UK airports?
A technical issue in NATS' flight processing system led to restrictions and delays at several UK airports.
Are flights still departing despite the air traffic control issue?
Yes, flights are still departing and the airspace remains open, but recovery will take time.
Has the UK experienced similar air traffic control issues before?
Yes, a radar-related technical issue in July last year disrupted flights for several hours at multiple UK airports.
What financial impact did previous air traffic control outages have?
Previous outages cost airlines over £100 million in refunds and compensation.

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