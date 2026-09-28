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EU members approve five big pan-European defence projects - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU members approve five big pan-European defence projects

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Five Major Pan-European Defence Projects Approved by EU for Funding

Overview of EU-Approved Defence Projects

Sept 28 (Reuters) - EU members on Monday approved plans for five pan-European defence projects spanning space, sea, air, and drone defence measures, which will now be eligible for EU funding.

The European Defence Projects of Common Interest (EDPCIs) allow European countries to work together on major defence initiatives that would be too large or too complex for a single EU member to develop, the Council of the European Union said in a statement announcing the approvals.

Key Focus Areas of the Approved Projects

  • The five projects that were cleared for funding focus on developing drone and anti-drone warfare, and protecting Europe's Eastern flank.
  • Originally proposed by the European Commission in July, they also include an integrated maritime and seabed ​defence project, an air and missile defence and early-warning project and a space-based defence project.

International Collaboration and Strategic Goals

"Working closely with our partners Norway and Ukraine, together we are taking decisive steps to protect space, our skies, our seas, undersea cables and our citizens who depend on them," Helen McEntee, the defence minister of Ireland — which holds the Council's rotating presidency — said in a statement.

Funding and Future Prospects

Under the bloc's European Defence Industry Programme, a budget of €325 million ($370 million) ​is designated for the EDPCIs, with more ​funding potentially available in the future.

($1 = 0.8790 euros)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Andrew Gray, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Five European Defence Projects of Common Interest (EDPCIs) approved, focusing on drone & counter‑drone systems; maritime/seabed defence; space; air/missile defence; and Eastern flank security. Reference: EC July proposal; Agence Europe July report (defence-industry-space.ec.europa.eu).
  • Funding of €325 million allocated under the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP) to launch and implement these projects, part of a €1.5 billion defence initiative for 2026–2027. (defence-industry-space.ec.europa.eu).
  • Ukraine and Norway are eligible participants; around 18 Member States expected in each project, with Ukraine participating in four of the five, boosting collective security and capability cooperation. (agenceurope.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What defence projects has the EU recently approved?
The EU approved five pan-European defence projects focused on space, sea, air, and drone defences.
How much funding is allocated to the new EU defence projects?
A budget of €325 million is designated for these projects, with potential for additional future funding.
Which countries are involved in the new EU defence initiatives?
The projects involve EU members working jointly and also closely cooperating with Norway and Ukraine.
What types of defence measures are included in these EU projects?
The projects cover drone and anti-drone warfare, maritime and seabed defence, air and missile defence, and space-based initiatives.
What is the aim of the European Defence Projects of Common Interest (EDPCIs)?
EDPCIs enable EU countries to collaborate on complex major defence initiatives that are beyond the scope of any single member.

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