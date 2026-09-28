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Madrid housing protests enter third day after pensioner's eviction - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Madrid housing protests enter third day after pensioner's eviction

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Madrid Sees Third Day of Housing Protests After Octogenarian's Eviction

Protests Erupt Over Housing Crisis in Madrid

MADRID, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Protesters on Monday began a third day camped outside the administration of the Madrid region to object to the eviction of an octogenarian and demand stronger protection for tenants in the face of a lack of housing and soaring rents.

Eviction of Maricarmen Abascal Sparks Outrage

Protests boiled over last week after police evicted 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal on a stretcher from her Madrid home of more than seven decades because of an eviction order secured by the investment fund that bought her apartment.

Hundreds of people outside the block clashed with police, while the leftist central government condemned the centre-right regional administration that had failed to prevent the eviction.

Protesters Occupy Puerta del Sol

By Monday, hundreds of tents filled the central Puerta del Sol square, echoing the protests of 2011 when it was occupied for a month by activists demonstrating against austerity measures adopted during the global financial crisis.

Tens of Thousands March Through Madrid

TENS OF THOUSANDS MARCH THROUGH MADRID

On Saturday, some 30,000 people marched through Madrid to object to the treatment of Maricarmen and others forced from their homes by investment funds.

Marchers shook keys and bore banners with slogans including "Speculators go home" and "Housing is for living".

Growing Numbers of Protesters

As night fell on Puerta del Sol, home to the office of Isabel Diaz Ayuso, centre-right president of the Madrid region, dozens of activists put up tents, and their number has steadily grown since.

Youth and Student Voices

Blanca, a student, said young Spaniards were struggling to move out of their parents' homes.

"Politicians not only do nothing but make it worse," she said. "We've decided to put our foot down, so let’s hope they hear us."

National Response and Government Action

Further protests were set to take place across Spain on Monday, according to the Tenants' Union, which has been co-ordinating the protests.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday said the government was working to enact a decree on housing in parliament by Tuesday that would bring immediate relief for tenants.

Housing Shortage and Rising Rents

Rents have on average doubled over the past decade, far outpacing salary growth.

Spain has a deficit of 750,000 homes, according to the central bank. Only about 120,000 are built each year, a sixth of the level before the 2008 financial crisis.

Political Blame Game

Ayuso on Friday blamed Sanchez's government for failing to address the housing issue in its eight years in power.

(Reporting by Guillermo Martinez and Susana Vera; writing by Aislinn Laing; editing by Charlie Devereux and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The eviction of Maricarmen, who lived in her Retiro flat since 1956, sparked mass protests across Spain, with activists citing long‑standing housing inequalities and failures of regional policymakers (english.elpais.com).
  • Spain faces a structural housing shortage—estimates exceed 750,000 homes—and rent growth far outpaces wage increases, pushing affordability to critical levels (cbre.es).
  • The central government under PM Sánchez is rushing a housing decree through parliament to curb evictions and strengthen tenant protections, pressured by protests and coalition partner demands (en.ara.cat)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are there ongoing housing protests in Madrid?
Protests erupted due to the eviction of an 87-year-old resident, highlighting concerns over tenant protections, soaring rents, and housing scarcity.
Who was evicted from their home in Madrid?
87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal was evicted from her Madrid home of more than 70 years due to an order by the investment fund that bought her apartment.
How have authorities responded to the Madrid protests?
The central government condemned the regional administration's failure to stop the eviction, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promising new tenant protections.
What are protesters demanding in Madrid's housing crisis?
Protesters are calling for stronger tenant protections and urgent government action to address rising rents and the shortage of affordable housing.
What factors are affecting the housing market in Spain?
Rents have doubled over the past decade, salary growth has lagged, and Spain faces a housing deficit with limited new construction compared to pre-2008 levels.

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