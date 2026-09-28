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ICE launches new LNG, freight and UK power derivatives - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ICE launches new LNG, freight and UK power derivatives

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Energy Derivatives

ICE Introduces JKM LNG, Freight Futures, and UK Electricity Options

Expansion of Global Gas and Power Markets

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Intercontinental Exchange announced the launch of new JKM LNG (Platts) options, LNG Balmo freight futures, and UK base electricity options, in an expansion of its global gas and power markets, the exchange said in a statement on Monday.

JKM LNG Options

Managing Asian Gas Price Risk

• The new JKM LNG options aim to give customers a way to manage Asian gas price risk at a specific point in time. They will complement ICE's existing JKM LNG (Platts) average price options, which are used to manage exposure that accumulates over the month.

JKM Benchmark Overview

• The JKM, or Japan-Korea Marker, is the benchmark for spot liquefied natural gas cargoes in Asia.

LNG Balmo Freight Futures

Balance of the Month Settlement

• ICE's new LNG Balmo (balance of the month) freight futures will settle against the average price for the remaining part of the month. ICE offers the Spark30S Atlantic Sabine Pass to Gate contract, and the Spark25S Pacific NWS to Tianjin contract, to let customers manage the cost of transporting those molecules more precisely, it said. The contracts are based on the assessment published by Spark Commodities.

UK Base Electricity Options

Managing Price Risk in Power Markets

• ICE also launched new UK base electricity options, giving customers another tool to manage price risk as renewables and gas-fired generation widen the range of possible power prices.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • New JKM LNG options complement existing average‑price options by providing point‑in‑time price risk management for Asian spot gas.
  • LNG Balmo freight futures, based on Spark Commodities’ assessments, allow users to hedge freight cost risk over the balance of the month for key LNG routes.
  • The addition of UK base electricity options gives market participants a refined tool to manage increased power price volatility amid expanding renewables and gas‑fired generation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new derivatives did ICE launch?
ICE launched new JKM LNG (Platts) options, LNG Balmo freight futures, and UK base electricity options.
What is the purpose of the new JKM LNG options?
The new JKM LNG options aim to help customers manage Asian gas price risk at a specific point in time.
What benchmark is used for spot LNG cargoes in Asia?
The JKM, or Japan-Korea Marker, is the benchmark for spot liquefied natural gas cargoes in Asia.
How do ICE's LNG Balmo freight futures work?
They settle against the average price for the balance of the month, helping manage shipping costs for specific routes.
Why did ICE introduce new UK base electricity options?
These options give customers new tools to manage price risk as renewable and gas-fired generation affect power prices.

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