GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Explainer-The political chess behind the ECB's next leadership shake-up - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Explainer-The political chess behind the ECB's next leadership shake-up

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets European Central Bank Eurozone

Explaining the Political Dynamics Behind the ECB's Upcoming Leadership Changes

Understanding the Implications of ECB Executive Board Turnover

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The euro zone will choose a new European Central Bank president next year and replace up to two-thirds of the bank's six-member executive board in an intricate game of political chess among the bloc's 21 countries.

The following explains who gets replaced, how and why this matters for the euro zone's most powerful financial institution and the future of Europe.

Who Is Going?

Germany's Isabel Schnabel, the executive board member responsible for market operations, is leaving to take up a position at the International Monetary Fund.

The term of Ireland's Philip Lane, the ECB's chief economist, ends on May 31.

ECB President Christine Lagarde's term runs until October 31, 2027, but she has been a subject of persistent rumours — which she has not fully denied — that she will step down early.

Who Could Replace Them?

That is the key question.

Executive board members are appointed by euro zone leaders, usually one at a time. But with several positions opening in quick succession, officials are more likely to negotiate a broader package of appointments.

Because the board is expected to maintain political and geographic balance, each appointment affects the others.

The process is likely to begin with the presidency before moving to the remaining roles.

Potential Candidates for the Presidency

Frontrunners to succeed Lagarde are Bank for International Settlements General Manager Pablo Hernandez de Cos and former Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot. However, ECB appointments are highly political and often form part of wider negotiations across European institutions, meaning other candidates could still emerge.

How Does Domestic Politics Come Into Play?

In theory, it should not. In practice, politics is likely to be a major factor.

Political Pressures in Key Member States

France holds a presidential election next spring and far-right leader Marine Le Pen, a critic of European integration, is currently leading opinion polls. That could increase pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to secure an ECB deal before a new French leader takes office.

In Germany, growing support for the far right has weakened Chancellor Friedrich Merz, potentially limiting the political capital he can devote to ECB negotiations.

Spain is also approaching a 2027 election and has made clear it will push for the ECB presidency.

What Happens Next?

Schnabel's departure has already created a vacancy, allowing euro zone finance ministers to launch a formal selection process as early as next month.

The other positions will not become vacant until later, but discussions about a broader package are likely to begin informally beforehand.

Because the appointments are interconnected, officials are expected to agree an overall framework first and then implement it as vacancies arise.

What Are the Unwritten Rules?

Any euro zone country can compete for one of the six executive board seats.

De Facto Permanent Seats and National Representation

In practice, however, France, Germany and Italy have long held de facto permanent seats. Spain is also arguing it should have a permanent seat, suggesting that 17 euro zone members could be splitting the remaining two spots.

A country can have only one representative on the board. If Knot becomes president, fellow Dutch board member Frank Elderson would need to step down, creating another vacancy.

How Might It Play Out?

Several scenarios are possible.

Scenario 1: Knot as President

If the hawkish Knot becomes president, the chief economist role could go to a candidate from a country with a softer stance on public spending, such as France.

Germany could then seek Schnabel's market operations portfolio, while Spain could secure banking supervision after Elderson's departure.

Scenario 2: Spanish President

Under a Spanish president, Germany would likely push for the chief economist job, with France potentially taking the market operations portfolio.

Will It Affect Policy?

Yes, but not immediately.

The Role of the Governing Council

Monetary policy is set by the ECB's 27-member Governing Council, so personnel changes alone are unlikely to alter the policy path.

Leadership Styles and Their Impact

But the president's leadership style matters. Lagarde is widely seen as a consensus-builder who manages the debate and seeks broad agreement, brokering political deals along the way. Supporters say this has helped keep the ECB united, although critics argue it can slow decision-making.

Her predecessor Mario Draghi took a more directive approach, often driving debates and limiting room for compromise. Critics said that left smaller countries feeling marginalised and occasionally prompted public dissent from more conservative policymakers.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi. Editing by Mark John and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Isabel Schnabel will step down from the ECB on January 3, 2027 to become IMF Financial Counsellor and Director of Monetary and Capital Markets (ecb.europa.eu).
  • Front‑runners to succeed Christine Lagarde include Pablo Hernández de Cos (Spain), Klaas Knot (Netherlands), and Joachim Nagel (Germany), with broader political balance and negotiations shaping final outcomes (lemonde.fr).
  • Domestic politics in France, Germany and Spain—especially upcoming elections—are intensifying the stakes and timing of the ECB leadership transitions (omfif.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leaving the ECB executive board?
Germany's Isabel Schnabel is leaving for the IMF, and the term of Ireland's Philip Lane ends in May 2024. Persistent rumors also suggest President Christine Lagarde may step down early.
How are new ECB leaders chosen?
Euro zone leaders appoint executive board members, often negotiating a package of appointments to maintain political and geographic balance.
What factors influence ECB appointments?
Political factors and upcoming national elections in countries like France, Germany, and Spain play a major role in appointment negotiations.
Will the new leadership affect ECB monetary policy?
While policy is set by the 27-member Governing Council, the president’s leadership style and board composition can influence future policy direction over time.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil gains 3% as US-Iran peace talks in stalemate

Oil gains 3% as US-Iran peace talks in stalemate

Image for ICE launches new LNG, freight and UK power derivatives

ICE launches new LNG, freight and UK power derivatives

Image for UK finance minister says 'fiscal discipline' will form core of budget

UK finance minister says 'fiscal discipline' will form core of budget

Image for Dollar near two-month high as US-Iran stalemate bolsters oil, Fed rate hike bets 

Dollar near two-month high as US-Iran stalemate bolsters oil, Fed rate hike bets 

Image for Protesters demand Spanish government limit evictions after pensioner forced out

Protesters demand Spanish government limit evictions after pensioner forced out

Image for Stocks fall; bond market flips to 'higher for longer' mode

Stocks fall; bond market flips to 'higher for longer' mode

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Apple and Amazon face revived UK consumer lawsuit over product sales
Apple and Amazon face revived UK consumer lawsuit over product sales
Image for South Korea summons Ukraine envoy in protest over North Korean POW transfer
South Korea summons Ukraine envoy in protest over North Korean POW transfer
Image for UK housebuilder shares rally on help for first-time buyers
UK housebuilder shares rally on help for first-time buyers
Image for EU members approve five big pan-European defence projects
EU members approve five big pan-European defence projects
Image for Roche outlines plans to move towards autonomous AI labs
Roche outlines plans to move towards autonomous AI labs
Image for US consulate builder in Milan to pay $35 million over labour probe
US consulate builder in Milan to pay $35 million over labour probe
Image for Qatar will not deliver gas to European client Edison until beginning of December
Qatar will not deliver gas to European client Edison until beginning of December
Image for Centuries-old London Good Delivery system for gold faces modern accountability test
Centuries-old London Good Delivery system for gold faces modern accountability test
Image for Bank of England's Ramsden happy with market reaction to multi-year bond sale plans
Bank of England's Ramsden happy with market reaction to multi-year bond sale plans
Image for Sterling rebounds against dollar, euro on bets for tighter BoE policy
Sterling rebounds against dollar, euro on bets for tighter BoE policy
Image for EU imposes sanctions over deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia
EU imposes sanctions over deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia
Image for UK shares edge up on homebuilder rally; metals weigh
UK shares edge up on homebuilder rally; metals weigh
View All Finance Posts