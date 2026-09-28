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Roche outlines plans to move towards autonomous AI labs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Roche outlines plans to move towards autonomous AI labs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Roche Announces Plans for Autonomous AI Labs to Enhance Pharma R&D Progress

Roche's Strategic Shift Towards AI-Driven Pharmaceutical Research

Introduction to Roche's AI Initiatives

ZURICH, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche outlined plans to move towards autonomous AI labs to speed up research and development discovery at its pharma investor day on Monday.

Roche is committed to "AI independence" in R&D and has recently started building autonomous AI-driven labs, Aviv Regev, executive vice president of Genentech Research and Early Development, said.

Financial Commitment and R&D Savings

Reallocation of R&D Savings

• About 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.41 billion) from R&D savings are set to be reallocated to programs and productivity initiatives by 2026, the company said

Future Goals and Market Impact

Targeted Molecular Entities and Success Rates

• By 2030 Roche aims to bring up to 20 new molecular entities (NMEs) to the market

• The company noted a jump in phase III success rate to >80% in 2026 year-to-date from 65% in 2025

AI and Computational Contributions

• Regev said 40% of pipeline decisions from the fourth quarter of 2025 through the second quarter of 2026 had a tracked AI and/or computational contribution

• The company said it is on track for its AI tool Target Nexus to contribute to 80% of research portfolio decisions by the end of 2026

Innovation Centers and Future Outlook

Boston Innovation Center

• Roche recently opened its Boston Innovation Center that will in part focus on applications of AI and machine learning in drug development

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Patricia Weiss in Frankfurt, Patrick Wingrove in London and Marleen Kaesebier in Zurich; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Roche is advancing “Lab in a Loop” autonomous AI labs to enhance R&D efficiency and AI-led decision-making—part of its “AI independence” strategy announced at its Pharma Day on Sept 28, 2026, with leadership by Aviv Regev (roche.com).
  • The company plans to reallocate approximately CHF 2 billion in R&D savings toward high-impact programs and productivity initiatives by 2026, aiming to bring 20 NMEs to market by 2030 and boost phase III success rates above 80% in 2026 from 65% in 2025 (static.seekingalpha.com).
  • AI and computational tools are becoming central to Roche’s pipeline decisions: Target Nexus is projected to contribute to 80% of research portfolio decisions by end‑2026, with 40% of pipeline decisions in Q4 2025–Q2 2026 already involving AI, and the new Boston Innovation Center is a key hub integrating AI, data science, biology and clinical development (roche.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Roche's plan for AI in R&D?
Roche is moving towards autonomous AI-driven labs to speed up research and development and achieve AI independence in R&D.
How much does Roche plan to reallocate from R&D savings?
Roche plans to reallocate about 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.41 billion) from R&D savings to programs and productivity initiatives by 2026.
What is Roche's target for new molecular entities by 2030?
Roche aims to bring up to 20 new molecular entities (NMEs) to the market by 2030.
How will AI impact Roche's research portfolio decisions?
Roche's AI tool Target Nexus is expected to contribute to 80% of research portfolio decisions by the end of 2026.
Where has Roche recently opened an innovation center focused on AI?
Roche has recently opened its Boston Innovation Center, which will focus partly on AI and machine learning in drug development.

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