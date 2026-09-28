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Centuries-old London Good Delivery system for gold faces modern accountability test - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Centuries-old London Good Delivery system for gold faces modern accountability test

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Gold Regulation

London Good Delivery Gold System Tested in Court Over Accountability

By Polina Devitt

Legal Challenge to the London Bullion Market Association

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market Association will defend itself in London's High Court from October 7 against a claim that it owed a duty of care to two Tanzanian artisanal miners allegedly killed at the North Mara gold mine in 2019.

The case marks a legal challenge to a 276-year-old system that determines which gold bars can be traded in London, the world's largest over-the-counter bullion market, testing whether it can be held responsible for alleged abuses linked to gold mining. 

Potential Impact on the LBMA

"A finding that the LBMA owes a duty of care of the alleged nature and scope would, without exaggeration, be an existential issue for the LBMA," the association, which manages the Good Delivery List of accredited gold refiners, said in its defence documents.

Successful Case Could Spark Further Claims

In the case, law firm Leigh Day, representing relatives of the two artisanal miners, claims the LBMA was negligent in re-certifying a Good Delivery refinery that processed North Mara's gold in 2019 "in circumstances where such certification cloaked ongoing serious human rights abuses" at the mine.

Allegations and Responses

Leigh Day's case alleges that the two people were killed by the Tanzanian police force, private security guards or both at North Mara, which is owned by Canada's Barrick Mining, in 2019. It says the families face extreme difficulties bringing the allegations in Tanzania.

Barrick declined to comment. Representatives of Tanzania's government and police did not respond to requests for comment.

Broader Implications for the Gold Market

The LBMA, an independent body established by the Bank of England 39 years ago, said that if the case is successful it could be exposed to negligence claims from anyone allegedly harmed by gold mining worldwide, despite it not certifying mines.

The significance of the case extends beyond the LBMA to the wider London gold market, as only gold bars produced by refiners on the Good Delivery list are acceptable for settlement in Loco London trades.

History and Evolution of the Good Delivery System

Gold Flows to London

The Good Delivery system's roots go back to 1750, when the BoE set up the list as London became a hub for gold flowing from Brazil and later from gold rushes in California, Australia and South Africa.

Responsible Sourcing and Due Diligence

After 2010 conflict minerals legislation in the US, the LBMA expanded its requirements beyond bar standards to include the Responsible Gold Guidance, a framework built on due-diligence principles and OECD guidance.

To ensure compliance, the LBMA requires refiners to get an independent audit of their responsible sourcing controls every year.

"LBMA is being held to account for the chasm between what it represented that a Responsible Gold Certificate signified, versus what it was actually doing to ensure that effective due diligence and risk mitigation was taking place at high-risk mines," Leigh Day said.

LBMA's Defense and Position

The LBMA disputes that it bears legal responsibility for the deaths, LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell said at a briefing.

"The claim misconstrues LBMA's role in the supply chain, and we deny that LBMA owed the duty of care alleged in these proceedings," she said. "We are defending the claim so that the court can determine the issues and LBMA's role."  

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Additional reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Divya Rajagopal; Editing by Pratima Desai and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • LBMA faces a High Court trial starting 7 October 2026 over allegations it negligently re‑certified a refinery tied to human rights abuses at North Mara mine in 2019—a challenge to its duty of care, per its defence citing existential implications. (lbma.org.uk)
  • The London Good Delivery system, established in 1750 by the Bank of England and now managed by LBMA, underpins Loco London bullion trades by accrediting refiners by technical standards and requiring annual independent audits under its Responsible Gold Guidance aligned with OECD standards. (lbma.org.uk)
  • A successful claim could open the door to further negligence lawsuits against LBMA globally, intensifying scrutiny of its role in ensuring responsible sourcing—even while the LBMA asserts it does not certify mines and cannot police on‑site abuses. (lbma.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the London Good Delivery system?
The London Good Delivery system determines which gold bars are eligible for trade in London's bullion market, managed by the LBMA.
Why is the LBMA facing a court case?
The LBMA is being challenged in court over allegations that it owed a duty of care to Tanzanian miners killed at the North Mara gold mine.
What are the potential implications if the case is successful?
A successful case could expose the LBMA to further negligence claims from individuals harmed by gold mining globally.
How does the LBMA certify gold refiners?
The LBMA requires gold refiners to undergo annual independent audits and comply with its Responsible Gold Guidance based on due diligence.
What changes did the Good Delivery system undergo after 2010?
After 2010, the LBMA expanded its requirements to include Responsible Gold Guidance, focusing on due diligence and risk mitigation.

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