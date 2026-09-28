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UK finance minister says 'fiscal discipline' will form core of budget - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK finance minister says 'fiscal discipline' will form core of budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Finance UK economy public policy

UK Finance Minister Stresses Fiscal Discipline in Upcoming Budget

Finance Minister John Healey's Commitment to Fiscal Responsibility

Fiscal Discipline as a Central Theme

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister John Healey said he will put fiscal discipline at the core of his first budget on October 28, as he highlighted how the cost of servicing the country's high debt levels was diverting money from public services.

Budget Goals and Economic Impact

"Through the core of the budget I deliver a month today will be fiscal discipline to give families and businesses a bit of breathing space, to drive good growth and jobs in more places, and to write a new chapter of hope for Britain's future," he told the Labour Party conference on Monday.

Labour Party Values and Debt Levels

He said that high debt levels were "an affront" to Labour Party's values.

"I tell you, these levels of debt are... an affront to our values, and that's why the prime minister and I are in lockstep that we will meet the fiscal rules," he said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Andrew MacAskill and Sam Tabahriti writing by Sarah Young; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey frames his inaugural Budget around strict fiscal discipline to offer ‘breathing space’ for households and firms.
  • At end‑June 2026, UK public sector net debt stood at £2.99 trillion, about 94.9 % of GDP, with debt interest costing ~£109 billion in 2025‑26 (≈3.6 % of GDP) – among the highest in decades.
  • Interest spending squeezed public services and increased pressure for fiscal credibility; the OBR forecasts debt interest to rise to £110 billion in 2025‑26 and £137 billion by 2030‑31.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main focus of the upcoming UK budget?
The main focus will be fiscal discipline to manage high debt and support growth and jobs.
Who is the UK finance minister delivering the budget?
John Healey is the UK finance minister presenting the budget.
When will the new UK budget be presented?
The new UK budget will be presented on October 28.
Why is managing high debt a priority in this budget?
High debt levels are diverting money from public services and are considered contrary to Labour Party values.
How does the budget aim to affect families and businesses?
It aims to provide breathing space, drive growth, and create jobs across more regions.

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