UK Finance Minister Stresses Fiscal Discipline in Upcoming Budget

Finance Minister John Healey's Commitment to Fiscal Responsibility

Fiscal Discipline as a Central Theme

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister John Healey said he will put fiscal discipline at the core of his first budget on October 28, as he highlighted how the cost of servicing the country's high debt levels was diverting money from public services.

Budget Goals and Economic Impact

"Through the core of the budget I deliver a month today will be fiscal discipline to give families and businesses a bit of breathing space, to drive good growth and jobs in more places, and to write a new chapter of hope for Britain's future," he told the Labour Party conference on Monday.

Labour Party Values and Debt Levels

He said that high debt levels were "an affront" to Labour Party's values.

"I tell you, these levels of debt are... an affront to our values, and that's why the prime minister and I are in lockstep that we will meet the fiscal rules," he said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Andrew MacAskill and Sam Tabahriti writing by Sarah Young; editing by William James)