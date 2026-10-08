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Bank of England's Bailey says government debt commitments needed more than ever - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England's Bailey says government debt commitments needed more than ever

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Bank of England's Bailey Calls for Credible Debt Commitments Amid Market Strains

Bailey Urges Fiscal Credibility as Bond Markets Face Pressure

Calls for Credible Fiscal Policy

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said governments needed to double down on showing they can repair their public finances as bond markets around the world feel the strain of high levels of borrowing and rising inflation pressures.

"Whatever the stance of fiscal policy is, it must be credible and directed at stability, and to be seen to be such by markets," Bailey said in a speech at a conference in Istanbul organised by Turkey's central bank on Thursday.

Importance of Debt Commitments

Realistic commitments to rein in debt would help curb demands for higher returns from investors who hold government bonds when there are shocks like the outbreak of the Iran war, he said.

"In other words, such commitments are needed more than ever when these negative shocks occur," Bailey said.

Central Banks and Inflation Control

He also stressed the importance of central banks remaining focused on their job to bring down inflation.

Market Volatility and Bond Yields

While the recent sharp moves in financial markets were "some way from normal", they were not at the point of being stressed or reflecting illiquidity.

British government bond yields hit their highest in decades earlier on Thursday as part of a global selloff triggered by another lurch higher in oil prices.

Concerns Over Market Fragility

In his speech, Bailey highlighted his concerns that bond markets had become more brittle.

Risks of Leveraged Positions

"Greater absorption has come with greater fragility. Leveraged positions can be unwound rapidly. Losses can trigger margin calls, model-driven repricing and stop-outs, producing further forced selling that can amplify market moves, he said.

(Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • Bailey emphasized that fiscal policy must be credible and market‑focused to stabilize sovereign debt dynamics amid global inflation and borrowing pressures.
  • He warned that bond markets are increasingly fragile—highly leveraged positions can trigger rapid unwinds, margin calls, and forced selling, amplifying market moves.
  • Institutions like the IMF and OECD highlight mounting risks from leveraged investors and hedge funds in government bond markets, reinforcing Bailey’s calls for fiscal discipline to manage volatility.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Andrew Bailey emphasize government debt commitments?
Bailey believes credible government debt commitments are essential to stabilize markets and manage investor demand for higher returns during shocks.
What are the risks in global bond markets mentioned by Bailey?
Bailey highlighted increased fragility, leveraged positions, margin calls, and forced selling as risks amplifying moves in bond markets.
How are public finances linked to bond market stability?
Strong, realistic commitments to repair public finances help curb investor demands and maintain market stability amid global shocks.
What role do central banks play according to Bailey?
Bailey stresses that central banks must remain focused on reducing inflation to support financial stability.

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