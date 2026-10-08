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Portugal seriously considers US F-35 jets along with other options - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Portugal seriously considers US F-35 jets along with other options

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Portugal Considers US F-35 Jets and Rivals in Fighter Fleet Upgrade Decision

Portugal's Evaluation of Fighter Jet Replacement Options

Background: Ageing F-16 Fleet and Replacement Plans

LISBON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Portugal will decide on a replacement of its ageing fleet of F-16 jet fighters based on national interests and is seriously considering the US offer of F-35s along with other options, Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel said on Thursday after meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Lisbon. 

Current Status of the Tender Process

Portugal has yet to launch a formal tender to replace its 28 upgraded F-16M fighter jets, but competition is already tense for a deal that would deepen Lisbon's defence ties with either European or US partners. 

Official Statements on Selection Criteria

"The Portuguese state will always decide in accordance with the national interest. There is one point that is also clear: we are seriously considering the F-35 proposal, just as we are considering others," Rangel told a news conference after the meeting.

Contenders for Portugal's Next Fighter Jet

Lockheed Martin's F-35, widely seen by defence analysts as the leading contender, faces competition from the Eurofighter Typhoon, manufactured by Airbus, Britain's BAE Systems and Italy's Leonardo, as well as from Dassault Aviation's Rafale and Saab's Gripen E.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel emphasized that Portugal’s decision will prioritise national interest, while confirming F‑35 is being seriously considered along with other options (economia.uol.com.br).
  • Airbus plans to submit an unsolicited Eurofighter Typhoon bid by late October/early November, highlighting financing solutions, industrial participation, and alignment with Portugal’s air policing and NATO quick‑reaction roles (economia.uol.com.br).
  • Lockheed Martin reassures that the F‑35 would not act as a technological “black box” for Portugal, offering shared software updates, local maintenance, and European industrial involvement (econews.pt)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which fighter jets is Portugal considering to replace its F-16 fleet?
Portugal is considering the US F-35, Eurofighter Typhoon, Dassault Rafale, and Saab Gripen E as potential replacements.
Has Portugal launched a formal tender for new fighter jets?
No, Portugal has not yet launched a formal tender to replace its F-16M fighter jets.
What factors will influence Portugal's decision on new fighter jets?
The decision will be based on national interests, with serious consideration for both US and European proposals.
Why is the F-35 seen as a leading contender for Portugal?
Defense analysts widely view the Lockheed Martin F-35 as a leading contender due to its advanced capabilities.

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