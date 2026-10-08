GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
ASML, Zeiss say next-generation chipmaking technology may be ready in 10 years - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ASML, Zeiss say next-generation chipmaking technology may be ready in 10 years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Semiconductors technology

ASML and Zeiss: Hyper NA Chipmaking Technology Could Arrive Within 10 Years

Breakthroughs and Future Prospects in Advanced Chipmaking

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A successor to ASML's most advanced chipmaking machine could be ready in about 10 years, engineers for the company and its optics partner Carl Zeiss said in a peer-reviewed paper.

The tool, dubbed "Hyper NA", would print smaller circuitry while re-using much of the companies' existing technology, the paper said, though challenges remain.

The machine, which ASML has begun developing but has not committed to producing, matters for the company's future prospects, as well as those of its partners and competitors. 

ASML had no immediate comment.

The company is Europe's most valuable by market capitalization, thanks to its monopoly on lithography tools that use extreme ultraviolet (EUV) light to print the tiny circuitry of AI chips.

Technological Advancements: Hyper NA and High NA

Smaller, Faster Chips

The paper in the October issue of the Journal of Micro/Nanopatterning, Materials and Metrology says Hyper NA could print features as small as 5 nanometers, more than a third smaller than ASML's current "High NA" EUV tool. 

Though chipmakers are improving chips with 3-D designs, smaller features remain key for speed and power usage, and lithography is a limiting factor.

Industry Adoption Timeline

Among chip manufacturers, Intel has begun using High NA in production, while last month Samsung and SK Hynix said they would follow in 2028 and TSMC in 2030.

Engineering Challenges and Solutions

Precision Optics and Machine Size

The paper said Zeiss can already make mirrors precise enough for Hyper NA, and the machine would be barely larger than High NA tools, already the size of a double-decker bus.

Future Innovations Beyond Hyper NA

Beyond Hyper NA, the authors said, tools would likely need to use a shorter wavelength of light, still a matter for academic research. 

Light Source Developments

They said ASML's current light source "can be reused as is" for Hyper NA, while mentioning in a note that an alternative technique with free electron lasers would not change the lighting system's design.

Implications for Startups and Competitors

Those remarks are relevant for US startups including xLight, which is developing free-electron laser light sources that Elon Musk has hinted he might favor at his Terafab chip plant in Texas, and for Substrate, which is pursuing X-ray lithography.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • A peer-reviewed paper outlines Hyper NA EUV with numerical aperture ≥0.75, potentially enabling ~5 nm feature printing using existing High NA light sources and comparable tool size, but challenges remain (semiengineering.com).
  • High NA EUV is already being adopted: Intel is shipping high‑volume logic chips using High NA, Samsung plans volume High NA use by 2028, and TSMC by 2030 (tomshardware.com).
  • Startups like xLight are developing free‑electron laser light sources as alternative EUV illumination, supported by U.S. CHIPS Act incentives to enable next‑gen lithography beyond current EUV limitations (xlight.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the next-generation chipmaking technology mentioned by ASML and Zeiss?
The next-generation chipmaking technology is called Hyper NA, which would print smaller circuitry compared to current High NA tools.
When could Hyper NA chipmaking tools be available?
ASML and Zeiss engineers estimate that Hyper NA technology could be ready in about 10 years.
Why is Hyper NA chipmaking technology significant for the industry?
Hyper NA technology enables the printing of features as small as 5 nanometers, which is important for producing faster and more energy-efficient chips.
Which companies are adopting High NA technology?
Intel has started using High NA technology in production, with Samsung, SK Hynix, and TSMC planning to adopt it in the coming years.
What are the challenges facing the development of Hyper NA?
Challenges include reusing existing technology, manufacturing precise mirrors, and possibly transitioning to even shorter light wavelengths in future tools.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Polestar nears US sellout of remaining 2026 models as ban looms

Polestar nears US sellout of remaining 2026 models as ban looms

Image for GlobalFoundries to make key AI chip component for TSMC

GlobalFoundries to make key AI chip component for TSMC

Image for Airline chiefs say can't fully guard against rogue pilots after flydubai attack

Airline chiefs say can't fully guard against rogue pilots after flydubai attack

Image for ECB to hike rates again in December as inflation almost doubles 2% target: Reuters poll

ECB to hike rates again in December as inflation almost doubles 2% target: Reuters poll

Image for Naval Group steps up Europe push as defence spending rises

Naval Group steps up Europe push as defence spending rises

Image for Genre-defying Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature

Genre-defying Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Drones hit Yandex site in first major attack on Russian data hub
Drones hit Yandex site in first major attack on Russian data hub
Image for Oil jumps as Middle East supply concerns persist amid shipping attacks
Oil jumps as Middle East supply concerns persist amid shipping attacks
Image for UK PM Burnham says he is open to Germany joining GCAP fighter programme
UK PM Burnham says he is open to Germany joining GCAP fighter programme
Image for Tesco expects moderation trend to curb festive alcohol sales
Tesco expects moderation trend to curb festive alcohol sales
Image for Hotel groups target Syria for tourism as it rebuilds from rubble of civil war
Hotel groups target Syria for tourism as it rebuilds from rubble of civil war
Image for UK announces new round of Russia sanctions targeting financial services, 'shadow fleet'
UK announces new round of Russia sanctions targeting financial services, 'shadow fleet'
Image for Ryanair's O'Leary says 'insanely higher' jet fuel cost could remain into 2028
Ryanair's O'Leary says 'insanely higher' jet fuel cost could remain into 2028
Image for Italy talking to banks, energy groups over contribution to 2027 budget
Italy talking to banks, energy groups over contribution to 2027 budget
Image for PepsiCo cuts forecast, deepens cost cuts as N.America recovery drags
PepsiCo cuts forecast, deepens cost cuts as N.America recovery drags
Image for Venture Global breached LNG supply deal with Galp, tribunal rules
Venture Global breached LNG supply deal with Galp, tribunal rules
Image for Rubio says US committed to Mediterranean undersea power cable
Rubio says US committed to Mediterranean undersea power cable
Image for Dollar creeps towards 18-month high, euro lags as bond yields rise again
Dollar creeps towards 18-month high, euro lags as bond yields rise again
View All Finance Posts