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Finance

Italy's Energy Dome in advanced talks for major funding, keeps IPO option open

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Energy Dome Advances Funding Talks and Considers IPO Amid Expansion Plans

Energy Dome's Growth Strategy and Financial Developments

Advanced Funding Talks with European and US Investors

PIACENZA, Italy Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italian startup Energy Dome, which develops carbon dioxide-based energy storage technology, is in advanced talks with European and US investors to raise several hundred millions of euros to support its growth, Chief Executive Claudio Spadacini said.

Expansion Plans and Capital Requirements

• The Milan-based company is seeking to expand and invest directly in projects as it looks to scale up revenues

• "With the contracts we have signed, our capital requirements go well beyond the €200 million raised," Spadacini said at the opening of a new manufacturing facility in the northern city of Piacenza

Investor Participation and Negotiation Status

• The fundraising is open to European and US investors, he said, adding that negotiations for significant amounts were at an advanced stage

• The company's investors include Bill Gates-backed Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, the European Investment Bank, Italy's state lender CDP, Intesa Sanpaolo's NEVA SGR, venture capital firm 360 Capital, utility A2A, Eni's corporate venture arm Eni Next and Barclays.

Revenue Projections and Commercial Contracts

• Energy Dome sees revenue between €30 million and €40 million in 2026, but says long-term commercial contracts signed provide visibility on recurring revenues worth several billion euros

IPO Considerations and Market Conditions

• The timing of any listing - not necessarily in Milan - would depend on market conditions and the type of investors participating in the current fundraising round, Sapadacini said

Project Investments and Facility Expansion

Italian Projects and Sardinia Operations

• Energy Dome is investing in new projects across Italy, including Sardinia, where it operates its only Italian plant

Piacenza Manufacturing Facility Expansion

• At the Piacenza site, the group announced plans to invest a total of €6.5 million euros ($7.3 million) by 2028, to expand production capacity and increase employment from around 30 employees currently to between 80 and 90 by 2028

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, editing by Giulia Segreti and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Energy Dome is negotiating significant funding — potentially several hundred million euros — beyond the €200 million previously raised, to scale its modular CO₂ Battery technology (energydome.com).
  • The fundraising round includes participation from existing backers such as Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, the European Investment Bank, CDP, NEVA SGR, 360 Capital, A2A, Eni Next and Barclays (energydome.com).
  • Energy Dome projects revenues of €30–40 million in 2026, supported by long‑term contracts that provide visibility on recurring revenues in the billions. The company continues to keep IPO plans open, contingent on market conditions and investor mix (energydome.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is investing in Energy Dome?
Investors include Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, European Investment Bank, CDP, NEVA SGR, 360 Capital, A2A, Eni Next, and Barclays.
How much funding is Energy Dome seeking to raise?
Energy Dome is in advanced talks to raise several hundred million euros from European and US investors.
What technology does Energy Dome develop?
Energy Dome develops carbon dioxide-based energy storage technology for the energy sector.
What are Energy Dome's revenue projections?
Energy Dome expects revenue between €30 million and €40 million in 2026, with long-term contracts providing recurring revenues worth several billion euros.
Where is Energy Dome expanding?
Energy Dome is investing in new projects across Italy, including expanding its facility in Piacenza and operating a plant in Sardinia.

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