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GlobalFoundries to make key AI chip component for TSMC - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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GlobalFoundries to make key AI chip component for TSMC

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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GlobalFoundries to Manufacture Key AI Chip Component for TSMC at New York Plant

GlobalFoundries and TSMC Strike Landmark Silicon Interposer Manufacturing Deal

Overview of the Agreement

Oct 8 (Reuters) - GlobalFoundries on Thursday said it would make a key component used to link AI processors and memory chips for TSMC at its New York facility.

What is a Silicon Interposer?

Known as a silicon interposer, the component sits beneath processors and memory chips inside advanced AI packages and enables them to communicate at high speeds.

Details of the Five-Year Agreement

  • Under the five-year agreement, GlobalFoundries will expand manufacturing capacity at its Malta, New York, facility to produce the components for TSMC
  • The Malta facility is expected to become the first US-based source of silicon interposers used in advanced chip-packaging technologies, the company said
  • Shares of GlobalFoundries were up about 4% in premarket trading

Implications for the Semiconductor Industry

Future Capacity Expansion

The deal provides a framework for future capacity expansion as demand for advanced packaging grows, with volume production expected to begin ramping up in the first half of 2028

Advanced Packaging Constraints

Impact on AI Chip Production

Advanced packaging has become a major constraint on AI chip production, as demand for the technology exceeds available manufacturing capacity

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Under a five‑year agreement, GlobalFoundries will expand capacity in Malta, New York to supply silicon interposers for TSMC’s advanced AI packaging.
  • This marks the first U.S. domestic production of silicon interposers for TSMC, enhancing supply chain resilience in advanced packaging.
  • Advanced packaging—especially interposers—is a key constraint in AI chip production, and GlobalFoundries’ facility could help ease this bottleneck.

Frequently Asked Questions

What component will GlobalFoundries manufacture for TSMC?
GlobalFoundries will make silicon interposers, a key link between AI processors and memory chips, for TSMC.
Where will the new AI chip component be produced?
The silicon interposers will be produced at GlobalFoundries' Malta facility in New York.
When will volume production of silicon interposers begin?
Volume production is expected to ramp up in the first half of 2028.
Why is the manufacturing deal significant?
The deal marks the first US-based source of silicon interposers for advanced chip-packaging technologies, easing a key constraint in AI chip production.
How has the market responded to the announcement?
Shares of GlobalFoundries rose about 4% in premarket trading following the announcement.

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