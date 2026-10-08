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Bestselling Hungarian newspaper shut down under Orban relaunches online - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bestselling Hungarian newspaper shut down under Orban relaunches online

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance Media Hungary Journalism Politics

Hungary's Nepszabadsag Newspaper Relaunches Online After 10-Year Closure

By Anita Komuves

Nepszabadsag Returns to Hungary's Media Landscape

BUDAPEST, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Nepszabadsag (People's Freedom), a leading left-wing Hungarian newspaper shut down a decade ago in a blow to media diversity under former prime minister Viktor Orban, relaunched on Thursday as an online news site and weekly magazine.

Historical Background and Closure

The newspaper - founded during Hungary's abortive popular uprising against Soviet domination in 1956 - was abruptly closed in 2016 by former owner Mediaworks.

Reasons Behind the Shutdown

Staff said at the time they believed the move was driven by their coverage of Orban, noting that their publication was Hungary's best-selling daily paper. Mediaworks cited financial losses.

The Relaunch and Editorial Vision

Nepszabadsag's new Editor-in-Chief Akos Toth told Reuters independent journalism in Hungary "needs to return to a very classic, news-based journalism, to ask questions again and not state an opinion."

Funding and Investors

The relaunch of Nepszabadsag is funded by four Hungarian businessmen mainly involved in real estate investments abroad during Orban's tenure, Toth said.

Transparency and Motivation of Investors

"They are transparent, not hiding behind complicated company structures," Toth said, adding that, with Orban out of power since his April election defeat, the investors saw a business opportunity in reviving the widely recognised brand.

Market Challenges for New Media Outlets

Hungary's Media Environment

HUNGARY IS A TOUGH MARKET FOR A NEW OUTLET, EXPERT SAYS

Orban's Fidesz, which had a firm grip on Hungary's institutions for 16 years, is now backed by just one-fifth of voters. Hungary's parliament has set a two-term limit for prime ministers, effectively barring Orban from returning to power.

Impact of Political Influence on Media

During his years in power, critics said media pluralism eroded as state media came under tighter government control and several private outlets - including Nepszabadsag - were shut down or acquired by pro-government owners.

Critics then accused the government of silencing dissent, but Orban's government denied exerting pressure on the media and said Hungary met European Union standards on media freedom.

Staffing and Financial Plans

The new outlet will employ about 90 staff members, mostly former employees of Nepszabadsag or left-wing daily Nepszava, which ceased its print edition in May.

The investors acquired Nepszava and rights to the Nepszabadsag brand last month, Toth said, committing to finance operations for two years with plans to break even through advertising revenue and subscriptions.

Advertising and Revenue Challenges

Market challenges persist, however, with Hungary's media heavily affected by distortions from state advertising channelled to political allies under successive Orban administrations.

Agnes Urban of the think tank Mertek Media Monitor said that market-based advertising money has not replaced state advertising, and companies are more interested in advertising near entertainment content than politics and news.

"It is a tough scene for a startup, and Nepszabadsag will be exactly that after a hiatus of 10 years."

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Nepszabadság was Hungary’s best‑selling political daily until its abrupt 2016 closure, widely seen as a blow to media plurality (en.wikipedia.org)
  • The 2026 relaunch—online and as a weekly—comes amid renewed opportunity after Orbán’s defeat and is backed by transparent investors aiming for sustainability via ads and subscriptions (lemonde.fr)
  • Hungary’s media landscape remains distorted by legacy state advertising dominance under Fidesz, posing challenges for independent outlets like Nepszabadság despite political change (reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Nepszabadsag shut down in 2016?
Nepszabadsag was abruptly closed in 2016 by its then-owner, citing financial losses, though staff believed the move was motivated by their coverage of Viktor Orban.
Who is funding the relaunch of Nepszabadsag?
The relaunch is funded by four Hungarian businessmen mainly involved in real estate investments abroad during Orban's tenure.
What are the challenges facing Nepszabadsag in the current media market?
Hungary's media market is distorted by state advertising favoring political allies, making it hard for independent and news-based outlets to attract commercial advertisers.
How is Nepszabadsag's new business model structured?
The investors have committed to finance Nepszabadsag for two years, with plans to break even using advertising revenue and subscriptions.

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