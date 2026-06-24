GBAF Logo
Bain Capital set to buy controlling stake in Volkswagen's Everllence unit, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Bain Capital set to buy controlling stake in Volkswagen's Everllence unit, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Volkswagen to sell diesel engine unit to Bain in deal generating €7.4 billion

By Christina Amann and Rachel More

Volkswagen's Sale of Everllence: Key Details and Implications

Overview of the Deal

June 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has agreed to sell its diesel engine unit Everllence to Bain Capital in a deal generating proceeds of about €7.4 billion ($8.4 billion), beating out other private equity firms including one that had joined forces with Volkswagen's top shareholders.

The leveraged buyout deal is expected to be one of European industry's biggest carve-outs this year. Volkswagen has been seeking to free up cash at a time of deep cuts across the group's automotive operations.

What is a Leveraged Buyout?

A leveraged buyout is a deal in which a company is acquired largely with borrowed money.

Strategic Rationale and Future Plans

Growth Opportunities for Everllence

"Leaner structures and processes will give Everllence the opportunity to achieve further growth in attractive markets such as data centers, the energy sector and shipping. At the same time, it will allow us to focus even more strongly on our core business," said Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume.

Ownership Structure Post-Deal

Volkswagen has entered an exclusive arrangement with Bain to sell a 51% stake in Everllence and will in the medium term remain a major shareholder with a 49% stake, the German automaker said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bidding Process and Stakeholders

Competing Bidders

Bain was competing against CVC and EQT in the bidding race, the latter of which was part of a consortium with Porsche SE and Qatar.

Major Shareholders in Volkswagen

Porsche SE holds 53.3% of voting rights in Volkswagen, while Qatar holds 17% via its sovereign wealth fund.

Everllence's Business and Market Potential

Product Portfolio and Market Expansion

The business, formerly MAN Energy Solutions, makes diesel engines for the shipping industry but also sees growth potential in artificial intelligence through demand for generators to power data centers.

Transaction Conditions and Timeline

Regulatory and Employee Considerations

The transaction is subject to employee negotiations and regulatory hurdles, which Volkswagen aims to complete by the end of the year, the statement said.

Site Retention Commitments

As part of the deal, the company's sites in Augsburg, Oberhausen, Berlin, Hamburg and Ravensburg will be retained under the new ownership structure at least until the end of 2030.

Financial Impact

Book Value of Everllence

As of May 31, the book value of Everllence on Volkswagen's balance sheet was about €3.4 billion.

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.8806 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru, Chris Thomas and Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Sahal Muhammed, David Gregorio and Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • The sale marks Volkswagen’s strategic move to refocus on its automotive core while reducing internal governance tensions. VW kicked off the divestment of Everllence—formerly MAN Energy Solutions—in early 2026 with major private equity firms submitting bids, including Bain, CVC and EQT. The planned deal values the unit at above €8 billion. (mainsights.io)
  • Everllence confirms its strong performance, posting about €4.9 billion in revenue and approximately €750 million in EBITDA in 2025, positioning it as a lucrative asset and reinforcing increasing demand for its low-emissions marine engine technologies. (mainsights.io)
  • The private equity interest—especially from Bain Capital—underlines confidence in shipping decarbonisation. Everllence is a leader in dual-fuel and ammonia engine innovations, including the 1,000th ME‑GI engine milestone and nearing commercial launch of ammonia marine engines later this year. (everllence.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring a stake in Volkswagen's Everllence unit?
Bain Capital is set to acquire a majority stake in Volkswagen's Everllence marine engine unit.
What type of business is Everllence?
Everllence is Volkswagen's marine engine unit.
Where was this acquisition reported?
The acquisition was reported by the Financial Times.
On what date was the Bain Capital and Everllence deal reported?
The report was published on June 24.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

Image for US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

Image for US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

Image for Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Image for Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

Image for Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 

Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera
Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera
Image for TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules
TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules
Image for Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project
Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project
Image for Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown
Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown
Image for US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
Image for Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Image for Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Image for Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Image for Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Image for 'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
Image for UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
Image for Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
View All Finance Posts