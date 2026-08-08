Taipei Denounces China's Shipping Restrictions in Taiwan Strait Amid Typhoon

China's Shipping Restrictions and Taiwan's Response

Background on the Taiwan Strait Dispute

TAIPEI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's attempt to implement traffic control measures on shipping heading into the Taiwan Strait during Typhoon Dolphin is "ridiculous", Taipei said, adding that Beijing has no right to restrict access to international waters.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, also claims the strategic strait through which billions of dollars of trade flow every year — a claim both Taipei and Washington reject.

China's Announcement of Shipping Controls

On Wednesday, Chinese state media said that due to the approach of the typhoon, starting from Thursday night, ships heading north through the southern entrance of the Taiwan Strait must heed traffic control measures.

All vessels must comply with requirements, choose safe waters to shelter from the storm, and follow the instructions of on-site maritime management authorities to ensure safety at sea, it said.

Taiwan's Official Response

"The unreasonable and crude statement by the relevant Chinese Communist departments reflects an ignorance, disregard, and trampling of international order and norms. It is utterly ridiculous!" Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement late Friday.

"Taiwan's own affairs need no meddling from the Chinese Communists," it added.

Taiwan Coast Guard's Statement

In a separate statement released at the same time, Taiwan's Coast Guard said it had not detected any "abnormal movements" by Chinese vessels, nor had any shipping companies reported being subjected to "broadcast interference".

Merchant and cargo ships transiting the area should disregard any Chinese broadcast demands they may receive, and immediately report such incidents, the Coast Guard added, saying it would take all necessary measures to ensure freedom and safety of navigation.

Typhoon Dolphin's Trajectory and Regional Impact

The typhoon is tracking to the north of Taiwan and is expected to make landfall on China's east coast late Saturday or early Sunday.

Ongoing Military Presence and Sovereignty Claims

China's military operates in the strait on an almost daily basis.

Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)