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Taipei says China's traffic control order for Taiwan Strait during typhoon is 'ridiculous' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Taipei says China's traffic control order for Taiwan Strait during typhoon is 'ridiculous'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 8, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Shipping

Taipei Denounces China's Shipping Restrictions in Taiwan Strait Amid Typhoon

China's Shipping Restrictions and Taiwan's Response

Background on the Taiwan Strait Dispute

TAIPEI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's attempt to implement traffic control measures on shipping heading into the Taiwan Strait during Typhoon Dolphin is "ridiculous", Taipei said, adding that Beijing has no right to restrict access to international waters.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, also claims the strategic strait through which billions of dollars of trade flow every year — a claim both Taipei and Washington reject.

China's Announcement of Shipping Controls

On Wednesday, Chinese state media said that due to the approach of the typhoon, starting from Thursday night, ships heading north through the southern entrance of the Taiwan Strait must heed traffic control measures.

All vessels must comply with requirements, choose safe waters to shelter from the storm, and follow the instructions of on-site maritime management authorities to ensure safety at sea, it said.

Taiwan's Official Response

"The unreasonable and crude statement by the relevant Chinese Communist departments reflects an ignorance, disregard, and trampling of international order and norms. It is utterly ridiculous!" Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement late Friday.

"Taiwan's own affairs need no meddling from the Chinese Communists," it added.

Taiwan Coast Guard's Statement

In a separate statement released at the same time, Taiwan's Coast Guard said it had not detected any "abnormal movements" by Chinese vessels, nor had any shipping companies reported being subjected to "broadcast interference".

Merchant and cargo ships transiting the area should disregard any Chinese broadcast demands they may receive, and immediately report such incidents, the Coast Guard added, saying it would take all necessary measures to ensure freedom and safety of navigation.

Typhoon Dolphin's Trajectory and Regional Impact

The typhoon is tracking to the north of Taiwan and is expected to make landfall on China's east coast late Saturday or early Sunday.

Ongoing Military Presence and Sovereignty Claims

China's military operates in the strait on an almost daily basis.

Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • Taiwan condemned China’s traffic control directive during Typhoon Dolphin as unreasonable interference in international waters.
  • Taipei emphasized adherence to international law, particularly UNCLOS, and dismissed Beijing’s claims over the Taiwan Strait as illegitimate.
  • Taiwan’s Coast Guard assured maritime operators it detected no Chinese interference but urged ships to report any broadcast demands and pledged to safeguard navigation freedom.

Frequently Asked Questions

What restrictions did China attempt to impose on shipping in the Taiwan Strait?
China ordered traffic control measures for vessels entering the Taiwan Strait during Typhoon Dolphin, requiring ships to follow maritime authority instructions.
How did Taipei respond to China's traffic control order in the Taiwan Strait?
Taipei called China's order 'ridiculous,' stating Beijing has no right to restrict access to international waters and that Taiwan's affairs need no external interference.
Did Taiwan's Coast Guard detect any abnormal vessel movements due to the order?
Taiwan's Coast Guard reported no abnormal movements by Chinese vessels and no shipping companies reported broadcast interference.
What instructions were given to merchant and cargo ships transiting the Taiwan Strait?
Ships were advised to disregard Chinese broadcast demands, report any such incidents, and the Coast Guard pledged to ensure navigation freedom and safety.
Why is the Taiwan Strait strategically important for global trade?
The Taiwan Strait is a major shipping route through which billions of dollars of trade flow every year, making its freedom critical to global trade.

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