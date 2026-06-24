Exclusive-Comcast-owned Sky reaches terms to buy ITV's broadcast unit, sources say

Sky's Acquisition of ITV's Broadcast and Streaming Unit

By Paul Sandle and Amy-Jo Crowley

Deal Overview and Key Details

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Sky, the Comcast-owned British pay TV group, has agreed on terms to buy ITV's broadcast and streaming unit, two people familiar with the matter said, with ITV acquiring "The Great British Bake Off" producer Love Productions as part of the deal.

Financial Terms and Valuation

The £1.6 billion deal had moved in a positive direction in the last week and was now being finalised by lawyers, the people said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The total transaction value will include ITV Studios acquiring Sky's Love Productions, which also makes "The Piano" and could be valued between £80 million and £120 million based on comparable deals, and an earn-out, the people said.

Market Reaction and Additional Payouts

ITV shares rose 2.9% on Thursday following the Reuters report, giving the group, which comprises its broadcast and streaming unit and ITV Studios production company, a market value of £3.1 billion.

Reuters reported last month that the transaction would include a payout dependent on the ITV unit's performance of about £200 million.

Timeline and Strategic Implications

A deal could be announced in the next two weeks, the people said, with one source cautioning that the timing could still slip due to final legal complications.

Competitive Landscape

The tie-up aims to create a top-three UK streamer to compete with global giants Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

Responses and Background

Spokespeople for ITV and Sky declined to comment. Comcast did not respond to a request for comment.

Concluding the deal would end a saga that began last year, and became public in November when ITV said it was in talks to sell the unit, called Media & Entertainment, to Sky.

Separation of ITV Assets

It has involved the complex task of separating ITV's channels and streaming platform ITVX from ITV Studios, which will be a standalone company following completion.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Amy-Jo Crowley in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis, Anousha Sakoui and Louise Heavens)