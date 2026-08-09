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Headlines

Russia says it hit fuel storage facilities in Ukrainian ports overnight

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

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Russian Forces Strike Fuel Storage Facilities at Ukrainian Black Sea Ports

Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea Port Infrastructure

Details of the Overnight Strikes

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russian forces struck Ukraine's Black Sea port infrastructure overnight, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Targeted Locations

The ministry said fuel storage facilities "used in the interests" of the Ukrainian military were hit in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, as well as in the settlements of Biliari and Novi Biliari near Odesa.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia claims targeted fuel storage facilities supporting the Ukrainian military in Odesa, Chornomorsk, Biliari and Novi Biliari overnight Aug 9, 2026 (Reuters couldn’t verify)
  • This follows a pattern of Russian strikes in summer 2026 on Ukrainian port infrastructure, including fuel depots and cargo vessels at Odesa and Chornomorsk (investing.com)
  • Ukraine’s Black Sea ports—including Odesa and Chornomorsk—are critical for exports and military logistics; attacks erode Ukraine’s export capacity and fuel supply chain (aljazeera.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Ukrainian ports were targeted by Russian strikes?
The ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, along with Biliari and Novi Biliari near Odesa, were targeted.
What facilities did Russian forces claim to hit?
Russian forces claimed to hit fuel storage facilities used by the Ukrainian military.
Who reported the Russian strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure?
The Russian Defence Ministry reported the strikes.
Has the report of the strikes been independently verified?
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
What region of Ukraine was affected by the Russian strikes?
The strikes affected the Black Sea ports and nearby settlements in the Odesa region.

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