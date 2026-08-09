Russian Forces Strike Fuel Storage Facilities at Ukrainian Black Sea Ports
Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea Port Infrastructure
Details of the Overnight Strikes
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russian forces struck Ukraine's Black Sea port infrastructure overnight, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
Targeted Locations
The ministry said fuel storage facilities "used in the interests" of the Ukrainian military were hit in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, as well as in the settlements of Biliari and Novi Biliari near Odesa.
Verification and Reporting
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Philippa Fletcher)