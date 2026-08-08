GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Leaders of Serbia and Ukraine pledge closer economic ties - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Leaders of Serbia and Ukraine pledge closer economic ties

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance trade International Relations

Serbia and Ukraine Sign Pledge for Stronger Economic Ties and Trade

Serbia’s Balancing Act: Economic Cooperation and Political Challenges

By Olena Harmash and Ivana Sekularac

BELGRADE/KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Belgrade will support Ukraine's independence and aims to improve economic cooperation between the two countries, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday, but he stopped short of any pledge to impose sanctions on Serbia's long-time ally Russia.

Diplomatic Visits and Political Context

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is on a two-day visit to Belgrade ending on Saturday. It is his first since he became president in 2019, although his wife Olena visited Belgrade in 2024.

Vucic, a populist who faces early elections in the coming months, is striving to maintain a delicate balance between the Serbia's aspiration to join the European Union and historic and economic ties with Russia.

Serbia’s Position on Russia and the EU

Belgrade condemned Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but has refused to impose sanctions on Russia. Serbia also remains dependent on Russia for most of its gas.

Territorial Integrity and Mutual Support

Serbia’s Support for Ukraine’s Borders

TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY

Vucic, who has met Zelenskiy several times, most recently in Kyiv on July 15, said Serbia will maintain support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, including territories seized by Russia since 2014. 

Ukraine’s Stance on Kosovo

For its part, Ukraine has refused to recognise the 2008 independence of Kosovo, which Belgrade considers as part of Serbia. 

"You have never heard a single bad word about our country, neither from Volodymyr Zelenskiy nor anyone else (in Ukraine), and I am extremely grateful to our Ukrainian friends for that," Vucic said.

Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreements

EU Accession and Free Trade Talks

Vucic said he was sceptical that either Serbia or Ukraine would achieve rapid accession to the European Union, but that Belgrade would support Kyiv's bid to join the bloc. 

Both Vucic and Zelenskiy said the two countries want to improve economic cooperation and complete a free trade agreement by the end of the year. The deal is crucial for Serbia's bid to join the World Trade Organisation, and a prerequisite for its EU membership. Ukraine has been blocking it since 2005 over quotas and tariffs for its agricultural sector.

Infrastructure, Energy, and Food Security Initiatives

Zelenskiy said he and Vucic discussed joint infrastructure projects and cooperation on energy and food security for the upcoming winter in Ukraine, heavily hit by Russian attacks on energy facilities.

“We are developing all formats of cooperation which can give our people ... more resilience,” Zelenskiy said. 

Military Cooperation and International Relations

Allegations of Arms Sales

The Kremlin ​has accused Belgrade several times of ⁠selling ammunition to Ukraine via intermediaries. Belgrade has denied it supplied ammunition to Ukraine but has said it has sold to other buyers worldwide. Vucic said he and Zelenskiy did not discuss military cooperation. 

(Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Serbia and Ukraine committed to strengthen economic ties and finalize a free trade agreement by end of 2026, essential for Ukraine’s WTO entry and Serbia’s EU ambition (apnews.com)
  • Vučić reaffirmed Serbia’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, but Serbia stopped short of sanctioning Russia, balancing EU aspirations and longstanding energy dependence (apnews.com)
  • Serbia remains highly reliant on Russian gas—covering around 85‑90% of its needs—despite initiatives to diversify via Azerbaijan and EU mechanisms (srpske.rs)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Serbia and Ukraine agree to during Zelenskiy's visit?
Serbia and Ukraine agreed to improve economic cooperation and aim to complete a free trade agreement by the end of the year.
Will Serbia impose sanctions on Russia following this meeting?
President Vucic stopped short of pledging sanctions on Russia, maintaining Serbia's current stance.
Why is the free trade agreement important for Serbia?
The deal is crucial for Serbia's World Trade Organisation bid and a prerequisite for its EU membership aspirations.
Did Serbia and Ukraine discuss military cooperation?
President Vucic clarified that no military cooperation was discussed during the visit.
How does this agreement affect Serbia's relationship with the European Union?
Strengthening economic ties with Ukraine may support Serbia's EU accession efforts, despite maintaining a balanced relationship with Russia.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German trade deficit with China grows as Beijing relies less on European industry

German trade deficit with China grows as Beijing relies less on European industry

Image for Iran says deal on Strait of Hormuz is close but not enough to open the waterway

Iran says deal on Strait of Hormuz is close but not enough to open the waterway

Image for German minister wants to tie Deutsche Bahn bonuses to meeting targets

German minister wants to tie Deutsche Bahn bonuses to meeting targets

Image for Soccer-FIFA warns of effort to undermine Infantino as leadership crisis deepens

Soccer-FIFA warns of effort to undermine Infantino as leadership crisis deepens

Image for Bulgaria says drone explodes in its airspace, no damage

Bulgaria says drone explodes in its airspace, no damage

Image for Russia says it struck vessels and military facilities supporting Ukraine in Odesa, Mykolaiv

Russia says it struck vessels and military facilities supporting Ukraine in Odesa, Mykolaiv

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Russian drones kill 3-year-old boy and grandparents near Kyiv, Zelenskiy says
Russian drones kill 3-year-old boy and grandparents near Kyiv, Zelenskiy says
Image for British music festivals stage tentative revival with perks and payment plans
British music festivals stage tentative revival with perks and payment plans
Image for Taipei says China's traffic control order for Taiwan Strait during typhoon is 'ridiculous'
Taipei says China's traffic control order for Taiwan Strait during typhoon is 'ridiculous'
Image for OpenAI flags possible critical cybersecurity risk in upcoming model, tightens controls
OpenAI flags possible critical cybersecurity risk in upcoming model, tightens controls
Image for US regulator rejects Dutch fintech Bunq's application for national bank charter
US regulator rejects Dutch fintech Bunq's application for national bank charter
Image for UK's Harworth rejects Peel Holdings' $787 million bid on valuation grounds
UK's Harworth rejects Peel Holdings' $787 million bid on valuation grounds
Image for Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan pledge mutual defence as Middle East turmoil escalates
Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan pledge mutual defence as Middle East turmoil escalates
Image for US Senate passes Russia sanctions championed by Graham; US House next
US Senate passes Russia sanctions championed by Graham; US House next
Image for Russia dismisses German drone incident as 'fabricated provocation'
Russia dismisses German drone incident as 'fabricated provocation'
Image for Dollar drops as weak US jobs data pushes out Fed hike expectations
Dollar drops as weak US jobs data pushes out Fed hike expectations
Image for Brent climbs $1 on uncertainty over end to Iran war
Brent climbs $1 on uncertainty over end to Iran war
Image for UK's JD Sports appoints former IKEA boss Peter Agnefjäll as chair
UK's JD Sports appoints former IKEA boss Peter Agnefjäll as chair
View All Finance Posts