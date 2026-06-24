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Trading Day: Tech jitters smother inflation relief

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Tech Jitters and Inflation Relief Shape U.S. Bond Yields, Oil, and Market Moves

Market Overview and Key Developments

By Jamie McGeever

ORLANDO, Florida, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. bond yields tumbled on Wednesday as oil's slide to a four-month low eased inflation fears, although the relief wasn't felt as much in equity markets and persistent worries over tech valuations pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower.

The Dollar’s Surge and Global Impact

In my column today, I look at why the dollar's surge isn't causing the consternation in global capitals one might have expected. The reason? The inflationary impact on the rest of the world is being offset by tumbling oil and energy prices.

Recommended Reading

If you have more time to read, here are a few articles I recommend to help you make sense of what happened in markets today.

1. Qualcomm says Microsoft, Meta will use its new AI chips

2. Bessent applauds reduction in Fed guidance, says "dot plot" should be abandoned

3. Fed's bubble blind spot is cause for anxiety: Mike Dolan

4. Some Bank of Japan members call for faster rate hikes, summary shows

5. AI wealth carve-up is job best started right now

Today's Key Market Moves

Stock Market Performance

• STOCKS: South Korea +3.5%, Japan -0.8%. Europe flat, UK +0.3%. S&P 500 -0.1%, Nasdaq -0.4%, Dow +0.4%.

Sectors and Shares

• SECTORS/SHARES: Germany's Rheinmetall -19%, Micron Technology +15%. Wendy's +26%. Six sectors on the S&P 500 rise, five fall. Industrials and utilities +1%, energy -1.7%. Airlines up sharply, private equity firms slide.

Foreign Exchange

• FX: Dollar index rises for sixth day, hits 13-month high. Norwegian crown biggest G10 decliner, -1% on oil slump. Peru's sol -1%.

Bond Market

• BONDS: U.S. yields -9 bps at long end, 2s/10s curve flattest since March last year. 5-year auction draws weak demand.

Commodities and Metals

• COMMODITIES/METALS: Gold below $4,000/oz, lowest this year. Silver -8%, now down 55% from January peak. Oil -4%.

Today's Talking Points

Asset Price Swings

Boom Turns to ... Bust?

As the end of the month, quarter, and first half of the year looms into view, price swings across all assets are accelerating, with investors rebalancing, booking profits and squaring positions. Some are particularly noteworthy.

Gold has fallen below $4,000 and is down 12% in June, on for its worst month since 2008; silver is more than 50% below its January peak, down 25% this month; bitcoin is below $60,000, down nearly 20%. Stocks remain elevated though - next in line to correct, or forming a solid base for the next leg up?

Inflation Expectations

No Inflation Expectations

Inflation expectations across the developed world are falling rapidly as conflict in the Middle East cools, supply routes re-open, and energy prices tumble. At least market-based expectations are falling - consumers and businesses may catch up later.

The U.S. 5-year breakeven inflation rate is 2.20%, the lowest this year, and the 10-year equivalent is below that at its lowest since April last year. One-year euro zone inflation swaps are back below the ECB's 2% target, and the 2-year UK inflation swap rate is the lowest in six months.

Yield Curve Dynamics

Curve Ball

The U.S. yield curve has been flattening for months, a move that accelerated last week after the Fed's statement and Chair Kevin Warsh's press conference. On Wednesday, the benchmark 2s/10s curve closed at 25 basis points, its flattest since March last year.

Traditionally, curve flattening is a sign of slower growth ahead. But like other textbook signals and rules of thumb, it no longer seems to apply. Recession didn't follow two years of curve inversion over 2022-2024. Should we be worried if inversion looms again?

What Could Move Markets Tomorrow?

• Developments in the Middle East

• Australia employment (May)

• Germany consumer sentiment (July)

• European Central Bank board members Philip Lane and Piero Cipollone speak

• Mexico interest rate decision

• U.S. weekly jobless claims

• U.S. durable goods (May)

• U.S. GDP (Q1, final)

• U.S. PCE inflation (May)

• U.S. Treasury auctions $44 billion of 7-year notes

• U.S. Federal Reserve officials scheduled to speak include Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman, New York Fed President John Williams, and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee

Newsletter and Disclaimer

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Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil’s plunge to fresh lows dented inflation worries and sent yields sharply lower, especially at the long end.
  • Tech stock valuation fears—especially after declines in Microsoft and other giants—pressure equity benchmarks despite some sector rotation.
  • Precious metals collapsed (gold below $4,000/oz, silver down sharply) amid a surging dollar and aggressive Fed rate‑hike bets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did U.S. bond yields fall on Wednesday?
U.S. bond yields dropped due to oil prices falling to a four-month low, easing inflation fears among investors.
How did tech valuations impact the stock market?
Persistent concerns over high tech valuations pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower, despite positive news on inflation.
What caused the dollar index to rise?
The dollar index climbed for the sixth consecutive day, hitting a 13-month high as oil and energy prices slumped.
What is happening with inflation expectations?
Market-based inflation expectations are falling rapidly in developed countries, influenced by cooling conflict, re-opened supply routes, and lower energy prices.
What does the flattening U.S. yield curve indicate?
Traditionally, a flattening yield curve signals slower growth ahead, but recent trends suggest textbook signals may not fully apply in the current market environment.

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