GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
US regulator rejects Dutch fintech Bunq's application for national bank charter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

US regulator rejects Dutch fintech Bunq's application for national bank charter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking fintech Regulation Markets

Bunq Faces Setback as OCC Denies US National Bank Charter Application

OCC Denial and Implications for Bunq's US Expansion

Background of Bunq's US Expansion Efforts

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dutch fintech Bunq said on Friday that the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) had rejected its application for a national bank charter, dealing a setback to the company's plans to expand its banking operations into the United States.

OCC's Reasons for Denial

• "The OCC wants to see a plan more specifically built for the U.S. market, with greater demonstrated experience in the products we want to offer, and detail on our financial structure," a Bunq spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

• The OCC, in a letter dated August 4, said its denial was owing to "significant supervisory and compliance concerns".

• The OCC said the application did not clearly explain how Bunq would be capitalized in the United States and raised doubts about management's experience with unsecured credit cards, as well as the bank's ability to operate safely and turn a profit in the competitive U.S. market.

Bunq's Response and Future Plans

• Bunq said it plans to address the regulator's concerns and continue pursuing a U.S. banking presence.

• The Dutch fintech firm reapplied for a U.S. bank charter in January after withdrawing an earlier application at the start of 2024, Bloomberg News reported earlier this year.

Other Regulatory Developments

• The company secured a FINRA-approved broker-dealer licence in 2025 that allows it to offer investment products in the U.S. and had hoped to follow that with a full banking licence.

• Last month, the OCC also rejected Wise's application to become a national trust bank, citing supervisory and compliance concerns. Wise has said it plans to submit a new application.

(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)

Key Takeaways

  • OCC cited gaps in bunq’s U.S.-specific strategy, capitalization plan and management experience in card operations. (apps.occ.gov)
  • The rejection echoes a broader trend of OCC scrutiny: fintech Wise also had its U.S. trust charter denied recently over AML and compliance deficiencies. (fintechfutures.com)
  • Despite setbacks, bunq continues pursuing U.S. entry and already holds a FINRA-approved broker‑dealer licence as of 2025 to offer investment products. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the OCC reject Bunq's US national bank charter application?
The OCC rejected Bunq's application due to significant supervisory and compliance concerns, including management's experience and details about capital structure.
What were the main concerns regarding Bunq's application?
The OCC cited lack of clarity on Bunq's US capitalization, doubts about management's unsecured credit card experience, and concerns over safe and profitable operations.
Does Bunq plan to pursue a US banking presence despite the rejection?
Yes, Bunq stated it will address the OCC's concerns and continue working towards establishing a US banking presence.
Has Bunq previously applied for a US bank charter?
Yes, Bunq reapplied for a US bank charter in January after withdrawing an earlier application at the start of 2024.
What licenses does Bunq currently hold in the US?
Bunq holds a FINRA-approved broker-dealer licence, allowing it to offer investment products in the US.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Iran says deal on Strait of Hormuz is close but will not open the waterway by itself

Iran says deal on Strait of Hormuz is close but will not open the waterway by itself

Image for 'Mom, don't call me': Inside Thailand's deadly school shooting

'Mom, don't call me': Inside Thailand's deadly school shooting

Image for Bulgaria's Radev says drone exploded in Bulgaria's airspace

Bulgaria's Radev says drone exploded in Bulgaria's airspace

Image for Fire at Russia's Ilsky oil refinery put out after Ukrainian drone attack

Fire at Russia's Ilsky oil refinery put out after Ukrainian drone attack

Image for British music festivals stage tentative revival with perks and payment plans

British music festivals stage tentative revival with perks and payment plans

Image for Taipei says China's traffic control order for Taiwan Strait during typhoon is 'ridiculous'

Taipei says China's traffic control order for Taiwan Strait during typhoon is 'ridiculous'

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Russia dismisses German drone incident as 'fabricated provocation'
Russia dismisses German drone incident as 'fabricated provocation'
Image for OpenAI flags possible critical cybersecurity risk in upcoming model, tightens controls
OpenAI flags possible critical cybersecurity risk in upcoming model, tightens controls
Image for Sweeping Russia energy sanctions head toward US Senate passage
Sweeping Russia energy sanctions head toward US Senate passage
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Serbia for first visit
Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Serbia for first visit
Image for UK's Harworth rejects Peel Holdings' $787 million bid on valuation grounds
UK's Harworth rejects Peel Holdings' $787 million bid on valuation grounds
Image for Mike Ashley's Frasers leads race to buy Harvey Nichols, Sky News reports
Mike Ashley's Frasers leads race to buy Harvey Nichols, Sky News reports
Image for Unipol targets stake above 30% in future BPER-MPS banking group
Unipol targets stake above 30% in future BPER-MPS banking group
Image for Poland's former Orlen managers face trial over oil deal losses
Poland's former Orlen managers face trial over oil deal losses
Image for Spain says it dismantles one of Mediterranean's largest human smuggling networks
Spain says it dismantles one of Mediterranean's largest human smuggling networks
Image for Airbnb shares gain as investors cheer revenue forecast raise, AI payoff
Airbnb shares gain as investors cheer revenue forecast raise, AI payoff
Image for Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says
Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says
Image for Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows
Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows
View All Finance Posts