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Sweeping Russia energy sanctions head toward US Senate passage - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sweeping Russia energy sanctions head toward US Senate passage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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US Senate passes Russia sanctions championed by Graham; US House next

Senate Advances Sweeping Russia and Iran Sanctions Legislation

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate easily passed sweeping Russia sanctions legislation on Friday, advancing a long-delayed measure backed by late Senator Lindsey Graham and setting the stage for consideration by the House of Representatives within weeks.

Background and Purpose of the Bill

Graham, a South Carolina Republican who died last month, was among Kyiv's most outspoken allies in Congress in its four-year-long war with Russia, and the bill aims to increase economic pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

It also includes expanded sanctions on Iran sought by President Donald Trump as lawmakers pushed for a vote on the measure well over a year since it was introduced in 2025.

Delay and Political Resistance

The Senate's Republican leaders had not brought the bill up because of resistance from Trump, who had kept decisions on sanctions at the White House, not Congress, since starting his second term in January 2025.

Key Provisions and Senate Vote

The Senate voted 86-11 to pass the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026," to sanction Russian officials and authorize stiff tariffs on China, India and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas.

International and Domestic Reactions

In a statement, the Ukrainian embassy in Washington welcomed passage, calling it "a timely and significant step that strengthens pressure on Russia."

However, broad support may not be enough to secure House passage, with some lawmakers and industries wary that new tariff powers for Trump could raise costs for U.S. importers and consumers while exposing Republicans to political blowback.

Skepticism in the House

Concerns Over Tariff Powers

Representatives Gregory Meeks of New York and Don Beyer of Virginia said in a statement they still had "fundamental concerns" about the tariff powers for Trump, who has made them a central piece of his "America First" approach to foreign policy.

"What the bill does grant ... are sweeping new tariff authorities that the president could weaponize with abandon, as he has repeatedly done in the past," said Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Beyer, the senior Democrat on the Joint Economic Committee.

Trump's fellow Republicans control only slim majorities in both the House and Senate.

Senate Opposition and Amendments

Only one Senate Republican, Rand Paul of Kentucky, voted against the bill, likening tariffs to taxes on American consumers.

The chamber erupted into applause after Graham's sister, Darline Graham, who was appointed to fill his seat, read out the final tally.

The Senate rejected an amendment sponsored by Paul and Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon that would have removed the tariff powers.

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia, who also sought to change the tariff language, said he had received a written commitment from Trump's U.S. trade representative, Jamieson Greer, to put guardrails on the tariff authorities.

Potential Impact and Next Steps

Tariff Implementation and Scope

If it is approved by the House and signed into law by Trump, the measure would allow the president to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that are major consumers of Russian energy, including India, Japan and some countries in the European Union, and leave it to his discretion to lift them.

The legislation's backers insist that the tariffs are narrow enough that they would do their intended job of reducing Russian energy revenue that funds its war on Ukraine without negative consequences.

Support for Ukraine and Legislative Momentum

Supporters called the legislation the best opportunity to support Ukraine, and the strong bipartisan Senate vote provided momentum for it to pass the House after it returns from its summer recess on August 31.

Graham had announced shortly before his sudden death on July 11 that he and Trump agreed finally to move forward with the legislation.

Details on Tariff Authorities and Sanctions

The legislation lets the president impose targeted tariffs on imported goods from countries that buy the vast majority of Russian oil or gas and enable Russia's evasion of sanctions.

The bill limits these tariffs to the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or gas and the top five countries that aid Russia’s energy sanctions evasion. The measure includes a provision to prevent a lapse in sanctions authority that restricts funding for Iranian energy and weapons.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Howard Goller, Alistair Bell, Mark Porter and Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Senate approval marks a significant bipartisan step toward slapping sweeping sanctions on Russia and Iran, honoring the late Sen. Lindsey Graham and aiming to undercut funding for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. (apnews.com)
  • The bill grants the president authority to impose tariffs up to 100% on the top five buyers of Russian oil and gas—including China and India—as well as on countries aiding in sanctions evasion, while also extending Iran sanctions targeting energy and weapons sectors. (apnews.com)
  • Despite broad Senate support, critics warn of tariff-driven price pressures on U.S. consumers and importers, and question whether a House controlled by Republicans will approve the measure, due to political and economic risks. (ndtv.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the new US Senate bill on Russia energy sanctions propose?
The bill proposes sweeping sanctions on Russian officials, stiff tariffs on countries relying on Russian oil and gas, and expanded sanctions on Iran.
Who was a key backer of the Russia energy sanctions bill?
The late Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a strong supporter of Kyiv, was a key backer of the bill.
How would the bill impact countries importing Russian energy?
It authorizes tariffs of up to 100% on major importers of Russian energy, such as India, Japan, and some EU countries.
Why is there concern about the tariff powers in the bill?
Some lawmakers are worried the tariff powers could raise costs for US importers and consumers, and lead to political backlash.
Does the bill address sanctions on countries other than Russia?
Yes, it extends and expands sanctions on Iran, especially targeting funding for Iranian energy and weapons.

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