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Talks with US won't happen while interim deal is breached, Iranian minister says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Talks with US won't happen while interim deal is breached, Iranian minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

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Finance Banking Global Politics Middle East Markets

Iran Refuses US Talks Amid Interim Deal Breach, Strait of Hormuz Accord Nears

Iran-US Diplomatic Standoff and Strait of Hormuz Developments

Iran's Stance on US Negotiations

Tehran's Refusal to Engage in Direct Talks

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iran and the U.S. are not engaged in talks and Tehran will not start them as long as Washington breaches an interim deal signed in June, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday, adding that messages are being exchanged via intermediaries.

Strait of Hormuz Agreement Progress

Final Stages of Tehran-Muscat Accord

Araqchi repeated Iran's position that an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz between Tehran and Muscat was in the "final stages" but would not reopen the strategic waterway.

Details on Shipping Lanes and Conditions

In comments reported by Mehr news agency, he said the agreement would set out the new shipping lanes to be used once the U.S. fulfils other conditions and the strait is reopened to traffic.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran–U.S. negotiations remain stalled due to perceived U.S. violations of the June interim ceasefire agreement (apnews.com)
  • Iran and Oman are close to finalizing a maritime accord to establish transit lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, pending U.S. compliance (apnews.com)
  • The interim June deal included provisions to resume Hormuz shipping and end the blockade, but implementation has faltered amid ongoing tensions (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Iran refusing to hold talks with the US?
Iran refuses to engage in talks because Washington is breaching an interim deal signed in June.
Are Iran and the US currently in direct negotiation?
No, according to Foreign Minister Araqchi, there are no direct talks, only messages via intermediaries.
What is the current status of the Strait of Hormuz agreement?
The agreement between Tehran and Muscat over the Strait of Hormuz is in its final stages.
Will the Strait of Hormuz reopen soon?
The strait will not reopen until the US fulfils other conditions outlined in the agreement.
Who reported the statements from the Iranian foreign minister?
The comments were reported by the Mehr news agency.

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