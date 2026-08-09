Iran Refuses US Talks Amid Interim Deal Breach, Strait of Hormuz Accord Nears

Iran-US Diplomatic Standoff and Strait of Hormuz Developments

Iran's Stance on US Negotiations

Tehran's Refusal to Engage in Direct Talks

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iran and the U.S. are not engaged in talks and Tehran will not start them as long as Washington breaches an interim deal signed in June, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday, adding that messages are being exchanged via intermediaries.

Strait of Hormuz Agreement Progress

Final Stages of Tehran-Muscat Accord

Araqchi repeated Iran's position that an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz between Tehran and Muscat was in the "final stages" but would not reopen the strategic waterway.

Details on Shipping Lanes and Conditions

In comments reported by Mehr news agency, he said the agreement would set out the new shipping lanes to be used once the U.S. fulfils other conditions and the strait is reopened to traffic.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Philippa Fletcher)