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German trade deficit with China grows as Beijing relies less on European industry - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German trade deficit with China grows as Beijing relies less on European industry

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

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German Trade Deficit With China Widens as Exports Decline, Imports Surge in 2026

Germany's Evolving Trade Relationship With China and Other Key Partners

By Rene Wagner

Widening Trade Deficit With China

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany's trade deficit with China widened in the first half of 2026, even as the Asian powerhouse remained its top trade partner, preliminary data from state-run agency Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) showed on Sunday.

Declining German Exports to China

German exports to China fell over 12% year-on-year to just under €37 billion between January and June, the data showed, as Chinese firms cut reliance on European imports, making China only the ninth-biggest market for German goods.

As recently as 2021, China was the second-biggest export market. That year, Germany sold China merchandise worth €104 billion, despite the effects of the pandemic.

Challenges for German Manufacturing

Now, German manufacturing is struggling with both U.S. tariffs and Chinese competition, triggering major job cuts at bulwarks of industry such as carmaker Volkswagen.

Rising Chinese Imports and Trade Imbalance

China, though, is selling more and more to Germany.

Surge in German Imports From China

In the first half of last year, Germany ran a trade deficit of €40 billion with China. That had swelled to some €55 billion during the same period this year.

German imports from China rose 8.9% to €91.8 billion over the period. Total trade was over €128 billion, €3 billion more than with the United States.

Expert Insights on Trade Trends

"The reasons for declining exports to China are the weak domestic economy and increasing (Chinese) focus on domestic value chains," said GTAI East Asia expert Corinne Abele.

German firms are now producing more inside China itself, while China's property crisis and cash-strapped regional governments are curbing investment, Abele added.

Shifting Export Markets for Germany

Far smaller economies like Austria and Switzerland have bought more German goods than China in 2026, the data showed.

China's Growing Independence and Technological Progress

China's diminishing reliance on Germany showed it is becoming more independent of Western powers and catching up technologically, said Commerzbank economist Vincent Stamer.

Impact of U.S. Tariffs and Market Changes

China overtook the U.S. as Germany's top trading partner in 2025 after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House and launched protectionist tariff policies that have eroded German exports to the United States.

U.S. and European Export Destinations

The U.S. remains Germany's single-biggest foreign market, but exports there fell about 6% through June to just over €74 billion, Abele said. By contrast, German imports from the U.S. grew 7.1% to nearly €51 billion.

France and the Netherlands were the next biggest export markets. Overall, German exports rose 3.7% to €817 billion through June as global growth kept orders flowing.

Future Outlook for German Trade

"But the 'Made in Germany' brand must still reinvent itself," said Commerzbank's Stamer.

(Reporting by Rene WagnerAdditional reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • German exports to China fell more than 12% to below €37 billion in the first half of 2026, down from €104 billion in the full year of 2021, making China only the ninth-biggest destination for German goods (presseportal.de).
  • Meanwhile, imports from China rose 8.9% to about €91.8 billion, driving the trade deficit with China up from €40 billion in H1 2025 to around €55 billion in H1 2026 (presseportal.de).
  • Underlying causes include China’s growing focus on domestic value chains and German firms’ shift of production into China, alongside broader structural pressures such as U.S. tariffs, mounting Chinese industrial competitiveness, and a sluggish global economic environment (tagesschau.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did German exports to China fall in the first half of 2026?
German exports to China fell over 12% year-on-year to just under €37 billion between January and June 2026.
What was the trade deficit between Germany and China in the first half of 2026?
Germany's trade deficit with China grew to around €55 billion in the first half of 2026.
Why are German exports to China decreasing?
Declining exports are due to China's weak economy, its focus on domestic value chains, and increased production by German firms inside China.
How did German imports from China change in early 2026?
German imports from China rose 8.9% to €91.8 billion in the first half of 2026.
Which countries have overtaken China as markets for German exports?
Austria and Switzerland have surpassed China as destinations for German goods in 2026.

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