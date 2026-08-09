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Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of lethal attacks, Odesa port damaged - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of lethal attacks, Odesa port damaged

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

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Ukraine and Russia Exchange Accusations Over Deadly Attacks and Odesa Port Damage

Escalation of Conflict and Impact on Key Infrastructure

(Fixes garble in paragraph 13 to read Chornomorsk)

Fatal Strikes and Civilian Casualties

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia accused each other of lethal attacks on Sunday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Moscow was targeting global food security by striking Odesa's seaport.

Three people were killed and 37 wounded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where a multi-storey apartment block was hit, while authorities in Russia's Belgorod said five were killed and 25 wounded by a Ukrainian drone attack.

Odesa Port Under Attack

Zelenskiy said Odesa's seaport had been damaged by a strike. Local authorities said dozens of drones and missiles hit the southern seaside city, wounding a dozen people.

"In this way, the Russians are at war with the world's food security," Zelenskiy said. Odesa's seaports are the artery for Ukraine's vast agricultural exports. 

He said Russia also hit nine other Ukrainian regions on Sunday.

Russia has been bombarding Odesa in an attempt to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea.

Local Perspectives

"Everyone who lives in Odesa knows that the most common target is around the port area," said 67-year-old Ihor, a local resident whose apartment narrowly escaped destruction.

Counterattacks and Broader Campaigns

Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Vessels

As Ukraine seeks to disrupt Russia's revenues for waging war, it has hit Russian oil tankers and other cargo vessels in the Black Sea, claiming another three such strikes on Sunday. 

Logistics and Infrastructure Under Fire

Both sides have launched a broader campaign against the other's logistics, with e-commerce warehouses on both sides and Ukraine's petrol stations coming under heavy attack during the summer months.

Energy Sector Targeted

Oil and Gas Facilities

Ukraine's state oil and gas giant Naftogaz said attacks on its facilities had increased significantly over the last three days, including on oil extraction facilities overnight.

Power Outages in Odesa

Ukraine's energy ministry said Russia had attacked power facilities in the Odesa region, causing a "significant amount" of the port city's residents to lose electricity overnight. 

It said power had already been restored to 90,000 consumers.

Russian Claims of Military Targets

Russia's Defence Ministry said it hit fuel storage facilities "used in the interests" of the Ukrainian military in the ports of Odesa and nearby Chornomorsk.

International Reactions

Papal Appeal for Peace

In the Vatican, Pope Leo on Sunday renewed his calls for an end to the 4-1/2-year war.

Concerns Over Civilian Suffering

"Tragic incidents are multiplying, causing an ever-growing number of civilian victims, including children," the pontiff said before worshippers gathered for Sunday's Angelus prayer. 

(Reporting by Max Hunder in Kyiv and Reuters Moscow bureau; Editing by Alexander Smith and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Russian strike on Kharkiv killed three and wounded 37 in a multi‑storey apartment hit; Kharkiv remains a frequent target of Russian attacks (investing.com)
  • Russian‑claimed Ukrainian drone strike on Belgorod killed five and wounded 25 civilians, illustrating how cross‑border attacks continue to escalate (apnews.com)
  • Odesa’s seaport was damaged; local authorities reported dozens of missiles and drones hit the city, disrupting Ukraine’s agricultural export infrastructure and prompting Zelenskiy to warn of threats to global food security (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How was Odesa's seaport affected in the latest attacks?
Odesa's seaport was damaged by Russian strikes, impacting Ukraine's agricultural exports and raising food security concerns.
What were the casualties from recent attacks in Ukraine and Russia?
Three died and 37 were wounded in Kharkiv, Ukraine, while five died and 25 were wounded in Russia's Belgorod from drone attacks.
Why is Odesa's port strategically important?
Odesa's seaports serve as Ukraine's main artery for agricultural exports, crucial for global food supply.
What impact did attacks have on Ukraine's energy infrastructure?
The Odesa region faced power outages after strikes on energy facilities, but service has been restored to 90,000 consumers.
What role does the Black Sea play in the Ukraine-Russia conflict?
The Black Sea is a crucial theater for attacks on ports, oil tankers, and logistics, affecting both sides' trade and military movements.

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