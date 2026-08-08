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German minister wants to tie Deutsche Bahn bonuses to meeting targets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German minister wants to tie Deutsche Bahn bonuses to meeting targets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

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German Minister Seeks to Link Deutsche Bahn Bonuses to Performance Goals

Government Push for Accountability in Deutsche Bahn Management

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany's new transport minister said he wants to tie bonus payments to Deutsche Bahn executives more directly to the struggling national rail operator meeting government targets, as criticism mounts over chronic delays and management pay.

Minister's Statement on Bonus Payments

"It will have a concrete impact on bonus payments of Deutsche Bahn managers if targets set by the government are not met," the minister, Steffen Bilger, told newspaper Bild am Sonntag in an interview published on Sunday.

Challenges Facing Deutsche Bahn

Decades of Underinvestment

Many transport experts say Deutsche Bahn's problems are the result of decades of underinvestment in infrastructure, despite rising rail use, as well as its status as a joint-stock company aiming to turn a profit and provide a public service.

Government Investment Plans

As the government prepares to plough billions of euros into overhauling the network, Bilger, who was appointed late last month, said he was determined to improve punctuality.

Current Performance and Future Goals

"The figures so far are completely inadequate," he said.

But it will take time. Under the current agreement, long-distance trains are meant to reach 70% punctuality by 2029, up from around 60% in the first half of this year.

"There won't be 100% for the foreseeable future," he said. "I don't think it exists in other countries in Europe either."

(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Key Takeaways

  • Steffen Bilger wants executive bonuses at Deutsche Bahn tied more directly to government‑set performance goals, especially punctuality. (ibir.deutschebahn.com)
  • Long‑distance train punctuality is currently around 60 % in early 2026 and must improve to at least 70 % by 2029 under existing agreements. (ibir.deutschebahn.com)
  • Decades of underinvestment—now being addressed through historic infrastructure spending—are blamed for chronic delays and service quality problems. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What change does Germany's new transport minister propose for Deutsche Bahn bonuses?
He proposes tying Deutsche Bahn executives' bonus payments directly to the company meeting government-set performance targets.
Why is Deutsche Bahn facing criticism?
Deutsche Bahn is criticized for chronic delays and high management pay amid decades of underinvestment in rail infrastructure.
How is the government planning to improve Deutsche Bahn's punctuality?
The government will invest billions of euros in the rail network and set punctuality targets for long-distance trains to reach 70% by 2029.
What are the current punctuality rates for Deutsche Bahn's long-distance trains?
Punctuality is about 60% in the first half of this year, with a goal to reach 70% by 2029.
Who is Germany's new transport minister?
Steffen Bilger was appointed as Germany's new transport minister.

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