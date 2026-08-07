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UK's Harworth rejects Peel Holdings' $787 million bid on valuation grounds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Harworth rejects Peel Holdings' $787 million bid on valuation grounds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Harworth Group Rejects $787 Million Peel Holdings Bid, Citing Undervaluation

Key Details of the Harworth Group Takeover Rejection

Overview of the Takeover Proposal

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Harworth Group on Friday rejected a takeover proposal from its largest shareholder, Peel Holdings, saying the bid fundamentally undervalued the British land and property regeneration company.

Bid Valuation and Market Response

Here are some more details:

Board's Assessment of the Offer

• The board said the bid, which values the London-listed developer at about £582.9 million ($787.15 million), opportunistically targets the gap between its share price and asset value.

Share Price Movement

• Shares in Harworth were up 1.1% at 180p by 14:14 GMT, taking gains to 25% since the bid was disclosed on Thursday.

Details of Peel Holdings' Offer

• Peel Holdings — part of British businessman John Whittaker's Peel Group, which holds a nearly 30% stake in Harworth — offered 172.5 pence in cash per share for the portion it does not already own.

Harworth Group's Strategic Response

Confidence in Long-Term Returns

• South Yorkshire-based Harworth said it remains confident in its ability to deliver "attractive" long-term returns for shareholders.

Investment Focus and Cost-Cutting Plans

• The company also said it is focusing its investments on higher-return land and industrial projects, and has already approved in principle plans to cut costs over the medium term.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7405 pounds)

(Reporting by Tuhina in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Harworth believes Peel’s 172.5p per share offer undervalues its growing net asset value and strong I&L portfolio performance
  • Since bid disclosure, Harworth shares rose ~25%, reflecting investor confidence in long‑term strategy and asset value
  • Harworth has expanded its industrial & logistics weighting—about 70% of portfolio—and continues to deliver solid returns and progress on its growth targets

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Harworth reject Peel Holdings' takeover proposal?
Harworth rejected the bid, saying it fundamentally undervalued the company's real asset value and targeted the discount between share price and asset value.
What was the value of Peel Holdings' offer for Harworth Group?
Peel Holdings offered about £582.9 million ($787.15 million), or 172.5 pence in cash per share.
How did Harworth Group's stock perform after the takeover bid?
Harworth shares rose 1.1% to 180p by 14:14 GMT, with a 25% gain since the bid's disclosure.
What is Harworth's plan following the rejected bid?
Harworth plans to focus on higher-return land and industrial projects, with intentions to cut costs over the medium term.
Who owns the largest stake in Harworth Group?
Peel Holdings, part of the Peel Group controlled by John Whittaker, owns nearly 30% of Harworth Group.

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