Harworth Group Rejects $787 Million Peel Holdings Bid, Citing Undervaluation

Key Details of the Harworth Group Takeover Rejection

Overview of the Takeover Proposal

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Harworth Group on Friday rejected a takeover proposal from its largest shareholder, Peel Holdings, saying the bid fundamentally undervalued the British land and property regeneration company.

Bid Valuation and Market Response

Here are some more details:

Board's Assessment of the Offer

• The board said the bid, which values the London-listed developer at about £582.9 million ($787.15 million), opportunistically targets the gap between its share price and asset value.

Share Price Movement

• Shares in Harworth were up 1.1% at 180p by 14:14 GMT, taking gains to 25% since the bid was disclosed on Thursday.

Details of Peel Holdings' Offer

• Peel Holdings — part of British businessman John Whittaker's Peel Group, which holds a nearly 30% stake in Harworth — offered 172.5 pence in cash per share for the portion it does not already own.

Harworth Group's Strategic Response

Confidence in Long-Term Returns

• South Yorkshire-based Harworth said it remains confident in its ability to deliver "attractive" long-term returns for shareholders.

Investment Focus and Cost-Cutting Plans

• The company also said it is focusing its investments on higher-return land and industrial projects, and has already approved in principle plans to cut costs over the medium term.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7405 pounds)

(Reporting by Tuhina in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)