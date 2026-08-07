Russia Denies Involvement in Drone Attack at Major German Air Freight Hub

Details and Reactions Surrounding the Suspected Drone Attack

Russian Embassy's Response

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Russian embassy in Berlin dismissed a suspected drone attack at a major German air freight hub this week as "fabricated provocation" on Friday, saying it was another example of accusations against Russia without evidence.

"The embassy is expressing its concern about a new wave of anti-Russian hysteria in Germany," said a statement published on its website in German and Russian.

German Authorities' Investigation

German federal prosecutors launched a probe this week into what they described as a serious attack that could have impacted foreign and domestic security.

Incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport

Airport workers discovered the drone late on Tuesday at Leipzig/Halle airport, an important civilian freight and NATO logistics hub in eastern Germany that is also a base for several giant An-124 cargo planes operated by Ukraine's Antonov Airlines.

The drone was equipped with explosives and a detonator, according to prosecutors.

Additional Drone Incident Involving Cargo Plane

Additionally, a cargo plane that performed a go-around due to a runway closure near the airport collided with an object that prosecutors believe was another drone. The jet, operated by logistics group DHL, sustained slight damage and was eventually diverted to Hanover in northern Germany.

Political Reactions and Accusations

Speculation About Russian Involvement

German government members and other officials have not blamed any foreign countries publicly for the incident, but some lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine in 2022.

Russian Embassy's Statement on Motives

"It is obvious that this hastily fabricated provocation only serves the interests of Kyiv and the militarist wing of the European political class," the Russian embassy said in its statement.

Context of Hybrid Attacks

In the past, German officials have often blamed Moscow for what they call hybrid attacks – incidents of aggression that fall short of acts of war.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Alistair Bell)