GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan pledge mutual defence as Middle East turmoil escalates

Trilateral Defence Pact Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

By Timour Azhari, Ariba Shahid and Tuvan Gumrukcu

RIYADH/KARACHI/ANKARA, Aug 7 - Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey signed a joint defence agreement in Mecca on Friday, wedding Sunni Muslim U.S. allies alarmed at a regional conflagration that has rained missile fire onto Gulf oil exporters. 

Iran and its allies have been firing on Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, and blockading their energy shipments, since the U.S. and Israel attacked it on February 28 in a major escalation after years of regional tumult. 

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement

The agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression and stipulates that an armed attack against any of the three would be regarded as an attack on all, they said in a joint statement. 

While the statement did not give specifics on the commitments or obligations each had accepted under the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement", it said the pact was aimed at strengthening their collective security and promoting peace, security and stability in the region and beyond. 

Defensive Nature and Scope

"The pact includes a collective defence clause. It is purely defensive in nature, pledging mutual support only for defence," a Turkish official said. The agreement was not directed against any specific actor, was open to other regional countries, and did not abrogate or replace any existing bilateral or multilateral arrangements, the official added.

However, the three nations are particularly concerned by the increasingly aggressive military stances of both Israel and revolutionary Shi'ite Iran, as their longtime U.S. ally struggles to contain regional upheaval. 

Powerful Political Symbolism

Significance of the Summit

"The political symbolism of the summit is significant. Three of the Muslim world's most influential states are convening at a moment of heightened uncertainty, demonstrating a growing willingness among regional and middle powers to coordinate more closely on security matters," said Abdulaziz Sager, chairman of the Gulf Research Center, a Saudi-based think tank. 

"If institutionalised and translated into concrete cooperation, the trilateral framework could strengthen the three countries' collective diplomatic and defense weight while contributing to the emergence of a more regionally driven security architecture," Sager added. 

Military and Strategic Strengths

Turkey has NATO's second-largest military. Saudi Arabia, the strongest Gulf state, is home to Islam's holiest sites and one of the world's top oil exporters, while Pakistan is the only nuclear-armed Muslim country. 

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by powerful army chief Asim Munir, performed the Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca before Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's arrival.

They met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose country has been repeatedly struck by Iran, as well as by Tehran's Houthi allies in Yemen and Shi'ite militia in Iraq, since the war began on February 28. 

The conflict has also upended the security of Riyadh's Gulf allies and shut down most shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the route for about a fifth of global energy supplies before the war.

Their pact follows nearly a year of negotiations, reported by Reuters in January.

Pact Builds on Longstanding Military Ties

Background of Regional Conflict

The Middle East has been in flames for nearly three years since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, with nearly every country in the region experiencing cross-border attacks or missile or drone fire. Israel has waged war in Gaza, invaded southern Lebanon and seized territory in Syria as well as launching two air campaigns against Iran. 

Tehran has attacked U.S. bases and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Jordan and Israel. 

Impact on Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia

While Turkey and Pakistan, on the borders of the Middle East, have avoided significant direct attacks, both are anxious to calm conflicts that threaten their own security and economic health. 

For Saudi Arabia, the consequences of three years of Middle East conflicts have been more severe — imperiling its oil exports and ambitious development plans and drawing big questions over the reliability of its longstanding U.S. security umbrella.

It expects imminent coordinated attacks from both the Iraqi militias and the Houthis under Iranian supervision, a senior Saudi official said on Thursday, underscoring Riyadh's focus on expanding its alliances. 

Strengthening Defence Cooperation

Sealing Friday's agreement in Mecca, the holiest site in Islam, adds symbolic heft to a pact that builds on longstanding bilateral military ties among the three countries. 

Mansoor Ahmed, of the Australian National University's Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, said Pakistan and Turkey bring strong defence industries to the table, while Saudi Arabia could contribute with technological spending. 

Limitations of the Accord

However, the accord would likely not include a nuclear component with Pakistan's atomic deterrent focused on what it sees as the threat from India, Ahmed added. 

Ongoing Military Collaboration

Pakistan has provided training and technical assistance to Saudi forces for decades, while Turkey and Pakistan have exchanged warships and training aircraft. In 2023, Riyadh agreed to buy Turkish drones in what Ankara called its largest defence export contract.

Pakistan has since deployed about 8,000 troops, fighter jets, drones and an air-defence system to the kingdom, Reuters reported in May, and has pursued wider Gulf security ties. It has opened negotiations with Kuwait over an expanded pact in exchange for energy cooperation and investment, Reuters reported in July. 

International Response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and the Israeli Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

(By Timour Azhari, Ariba Shahid, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Samia Nakhoul; Additional reporting by Daren Butler and Maha El-Dahan; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing

Key Takeaways

  • The agreement signifies deeper security cooperation among three major Sunni Muslim states amid regional turbulence, though exact commitment details remain undisclosed.
  • Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s mutual defence pact, signed in September 2025, already includes a clause treating an attack on one as an attack on both and has been operationalized—e.g., Pakistan deployed thousands of troops and aircraft to Saudi Arabia in May 2026.
  • Turkey’s joining reflects its broader strategic 'hedging' due to shifting regional dynamics and concern over U.S. security guarantees, though previous Saudi positions had left Turkey's inclusion uncertain until now.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries are signing the joint defence agreement?
Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan are set to sign the joint defence agreement.
Why is the joint defence pact being signed now?
The pact is being signed amid regional turmoil, particularly due to Gulf states' security vulnerabilities exposed by recent conflicts involving Iran.
Who will attend the signing of the defence agreement?
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will attend the signing.
What does the existing Saudi-Pakistani pact include?
The existing pact treats an attack on either country as an attack on both and encompasses all military means.
Where will the defence agreement be signed?
The agreement will be signed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Airbnb shares gain as investors cheer revenue forecast raise, AI payoff

Airbnb shares gain as investors cheer revenue forecast raise, AI payoff

Image for Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Image for Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Image for Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Image for Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Image for Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally
UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally
Image for Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Image for Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Image for Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Image for Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Image for UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
Image for UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
Image for Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Image for Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Image for Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Image for Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
Image for European corporate profits set to grow at fastest rate since 2022
European corporate profits set to grow at fastest rate since 2022
View All Finance Posts