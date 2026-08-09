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Spain checks 200 Italy arrivals in border controls after migration row

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

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Spain Introduces Border Controls for Travellers from Italy After Migration Dispute

Spain Reinstates Border Checks Amid Migration Tensions

MADRID/MILAN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Spain checked around 200 travellers arriving from Italy at the country's six largest airports on the first day of border controls reintroduced following a dispute with Italy over irregular migration.

Details of the Border Controls

Spain's Interior Ministry carried out checks on a total of 199 people on 12 flights from Italy to airports in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Bilbao, Alicante and Valencia, it said late on Saturday. 

Duration and Scope of the Measures

Spain said on Friday border controls for flights and ships from Italy would remain in force until September 7 after Rome applied its own measures, which it said were motivated by the mass migration rush by 72,000 people to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on July 30.

Italy's Response and Schengen Suspension

Italy has suspended the European Union's border-free Schengen arrangements with Spain since August 1 and said it would maintain border controls until at least August 15. 

Rome said the measure would not affect Spanish or other EU citizens travelling to Italy and would instead involve targeted checks on non-EU nationals arriving from Spain by air or sea. 

Official Statements and Schengen Area Context

"We hope to be able to lift the suspension soon, as soon as there is no longer any risk," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Italian daily Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Sunday.

The Schengen Area allows passport-free travel across 29 European countries, although member states can temporarily reintroduce border controls on security or public-order grounds.

(Reporting by Sara Rossi and Graham Keeley, editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Spain carried out checks on 199 travellers arriving from Italy on 12 flights to Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Bilbao, Alicante and Valencia on the first day of reintroduced controls.
  • Italy suspended Schengen’s border-free arrangements with Spain on August 1, citing security concerns after some 72,000 migrants surged into Ceuta around July 30; Italy’s measures target non‑EU nationals and are set to last until at least August 15.
  • Under the Schengen Borders Code, member states may temporarily reintroduce internal border checks as a “last resort” when confronted with serious threats to public policy or internal security.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Spain reintroduce border controls for arrivals from Italy?
Spain reintroduced border controls following a dispute with Italy over irregular migration and after Italy suspended Schengen arrangements with Spain.
How many travellers were checked on the first day of the new controls?
Spanish authorities checked a total of 199 travellers arriving from Italy on 12 flights at six major airports.
Which Spanish airports were involved in the border checks?
The border checks were implemented at airports in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Bilbao, Alicante, and Valencia.
How long will Spain's border controls for Italy arrivals remain in force?
Spain said the border controls would stay in force until September 7, following Italy’s actions and current migration trends.
Are these border controls affecting EU citizens travelling between Spain and Italy?
The controls mainly target non-EU nationals, with Italy stating that Spanish and other EU citizens are not affected.

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