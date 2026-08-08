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Three killed in Russian strikes in Kyiv region, official says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Three killed in Russian strikes in Kyiv region, official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 8, 2026

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headlines Ukraine security Conflict Russia

Russian drones kill 3-year-old boy and grandparents near Kyiv, Zelenskiy says

Russian Drone and Missile Attacks Escalate in Ukraine

KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian drones killed a three-year-old boy and his grandparents in a village in the Kyiv region, and another person was killed during an overnight ballistic attack on the capital, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

Russia in recent months has intensified attacks on Kyiv, while Ukraine has targeted Russian oil facilities and logistics infrastructure to try to undermine Moscow's ability to wage war.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians in their attacks.

Scale of Overnight Attacks

Russia launched six ballistic missiles and 151 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said.

Ukrainian Counterstrikes

The Ukrainian general staff also said on Saturday its military hit Russia's Ilsky and Syzran oil refineries during overnight attacks, causing fires at both.

Impact in Russia

Local authorities also said five people were wounded in Russia's Krasnodar region in southern Russia following a Ukrainian drone attack.

Ukraine's Shortage of Air Defence Missiles

"Europe, America, and Ukraine have long wanted to stop this Russian war," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app.

"Only (Russian President Vladimir) Putin doesn’t want to, and he’s desperately clinging to his ballistic missiles and drones to keep the war going. More pressure is needed."

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Efforts

Zelenskiy is in Serbia, making his first visit to the Balkan country, which like Ukraine is seeking European Union membership.

Air Defence Challenges

The president has been pressing for extra help as the country is chronically short of air defence missiles for U.S. Patriot systems. The defence ministry said that only 29 out of 195 ballistic missiles were intercepted in July.

Ukrainian air defences downed 135 drones, but they were not able to intercept ballistic missiles, the Ukrainian air force said on Saturday. 

Damage and Casualties Near Kyiv

Brovarskyi District Strikes

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv regional administration, said Russian strikes were recorded at three locations in the Brovarskyi district, near the capital. In the region, 10 private houses, commercial and production facilities had been damaged.  

Puhivka Village Tragedy

One of the private houses in the village of Puhivka, about 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) from Kyiv, was set on fire after Russian drones killed the child and his grandparents. His parents and his 15-year-old brother and their neighbour were wounded, Zelenskiy said.  

Fires and Explosions in Kyiv

In Kyiv, fires were reported in three districts, officials said. Commercial premises and warehouses were damaged.  

Reuters witnesses heard several powerful explosions that shook the centre of the city.

Battlefield Developments

Russian Advances in Kharkiv Region

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday Russian forces had taken control of the settlement of Ivanivka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. 

Unconfirmed Reports

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dan Flynn and Olena Harmash; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Three civilians, including a child, were killed and three others wounded by Russian strikes in Kyiv’s Boryspil district on Saturday, August 8, according to regional authorities and Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
  • Ukraine’s air defences remain critically short of interceptors—especially PAC‑2/PAC‑3 Patriot missiles—leaving the country vulnerable to increasingly frequent and lethal Russian ballistic missile attacks.
  • Efforts are underway to address the interceptor shortage, including proposals for Ukraine to manufacture its own missiles, explore alternative systems like SAMP/T, and form a European air defence coalition.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Russian strikes on Kyiv region?
Three people, including a child, were killed in the strikes.
Where did the Russian strikes occur near Kyiv?
Strikes were recorded at three locations in the Boryspil district, near Kyiv.
Were there any injuries reported in the attacks?
Yes, three more people were injured in the Russian strikes.
What happened in Kyiv city during the attack?
Fires were reported in two districts following an air raid alert and several powerful explosions were heard.
Why is Ukraine vulnerable to such attacks?
Ukraine is chronically short of air defences capable of downing Russia's ballistic missiles.

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