ASML to Offer €20,000 Retention Bonus as Talent Competition Intensifies

ASML's New Retention Bonus Plan

Details of the Bonus Offer

AMSTERDAM, July 20 (Reuters) - ASML, the largest maker of equipment used to manufacture computer chips, intends to offer employees a bonus worth €20,000 ($22,838.00) if they remain with the company between 2027 and 2030.

The company confirmed the plan, first reported in Eindhovens Dagblad, on Monday in an emailed statement.

Eligibility and Terms

ASML said terms of the conditional stock grant from January 1, 2027 are still being finalized, but it would be offered to "all eligible employees."

Industry Context

The move is the latest among big semiconductor industry firms including Samsung Electronics, TSMC and SK Hynix, to offer workers extra compensation at a time when earnings are strong but skilled labor is short.

ASML's Market Position

ASML, which is Europe's most valuable company by stock market capitalization, this month reported net income of €2.92 billion and said its flagship line of circuitry-printing lithography tools is nearly sold out through 2027.

Global Workforce

ASML employs 44,500 workers globally, with more than half in the Netherlands and around 8,500 in the U.S.

($1 = 0.8757 euros)

(Reporting by Toby SterlingEditing by Tomasz Janowski)