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ASML to offer employees €20,000 retention bonus for staying in 2027-2030 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ASML to offer employees €20,000 retention bonus for staying in 2027-2030

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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ASML to Offer €20,000 Retention Bonus as Talent Competition Intensifies

ASML's New Retention Bonus Plan

Details of the Bonus Offer

AMSTERDAM, July 20 (Reuters) - ASML, the largest maker of equipment used to manufacture computer chips, intends to offer employees a bonus worth €20,000 ($22,838.00) if they remain with the company between 2027 and 2030.

The company confirmed the plan, first reported in Eindhovens Dagblad, on Monday in an emailed statement.

Eligibility and Terms

ASML said terms of the conditional stock grant from January 1, 2027 are still being finalized, but it would be offered to "all eligible employees."

Industry Context

The move is the latest among big semiconductor industry firms including Samsung Electronics, TSMC and SK Hynix, to offer workers extra compensation at a time when earnings are strong but skilled labor is short.

ASML's Market Position

ASML, which is Europe's most valuable company by stock market capitalization, this month reported net income of €2.92 billion and said its flagship line of circuitry-printing lithography tools is nearly sold out through 2027.

Global Workforce

ASML employs 44,500 workers globally, with more than half in the Netherlands and around 8,500 in the U.S. 

($1 = 0.8757 euros)

(Reporting by Toby SterlingEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • ASML confirmed a €20,000 retention bonus in conditional stock aimed at keeping employees through 2027–2030, with terms still being finalized (as reported by Reuters and Eindhovens Dagblad).
  • The move aligns with broader semiconductor industry trends—companies such as Samsung, TSMC and SK Hynix are enhancing compensation to retain talent amid strong earnings and labor shortages.
  • ASML’s strong financial performance underpins the initiative—net income of €9.6 billion in 2025, a robust backlog and record market capitalization underscore its ability to invest in retention efforts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ASML offering to retain employees?
ASML plans to offer a €20,000 retention bonus to employees who stay with the company between 2027 and 2030.
Who is eligible for ASML's retention bonus?
The bonus will be available to all eligible employees, with exact terms of the stock grant finalized before January 1, 2027.
Why is ASML providing a retention bonus?
ASML, like other major semiconductor firms, is offering extra compensation to retain skilled workers amid labor shortages in the industry.
How many people does ASML employ globally?
ASML employs 44,500 workers worldwide, with more than half in the Netherlands and around 8,500 in the US.
When will ASML's retention bonus be implemented?
The retention bonus will apply to employees who remain with ASML from January 1, 2027, through 2030.

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