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Factbox-Aircraft orders at Farnborough airshow as Boeing, Airbus race for deals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Farnborough Airshow 2024: Boeing and Airbus Aircraft Orders and Key Deals

Major Aircraft Orders and Announcements at Farnborough Airshow 2024

FARNBOROUGH, UK, July 20 (Reuters) - Airlines unveiled aircraft orders as the Farnborough International Airshow opened on Monday, with more expected this week at the British event, one of the world's largest sector gatherings.

Still, industry sources said they expect dealmaking to fall short of expectations of 800 aircraft or more, as Airbus and Boeing continue to grapple with supply-chain constraints and production bottlenecks.

Below are the key deals so far.

SMBC Aviation Capital Orders

Boeing 737 MAX Order

SMBC AVIATION CAPITAL

Boeing and SMBC Aviation Capital announced that the global aviation finance platform and lessor has ordered 100 737 MAX airplanes, including 60 737-10 and 40 737-8 jets. 

First 737-10 Purchase

The 737-10 order represents SMBC Aviation Capital's first purchase for the 737 MAX family's highest-capacity variant. 

Riyadh Air Deals

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Options

RIYADH AIR

The Saudi carrier exercised options for 28 Boeing 787 Dreamliners from an order placed in 2023, converting 20 of those aircraft to the larger 787-10 variant. 

Airbus A350-1000 Order

It also confirmed an order for six Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, increasing its total firm A350-1000 order book to 31 aircraft.

Philippine Airlines Announcements

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner Order

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES

Boeing announced a new order for up to 20 787-10 Dreamliner widebody twinjets from Philippine Airlines, consisting of 15 firm orders and five options, as the pair build on an 80-year relationship.

First 787-10 for Philippine Airlines

While Philippine Airlines has a long history of flying Boeing aircraft, including its current 777-300ERs, the carrier has never previously operated Boeing's 787-10 Dreamliner.

Other Deals and Commitments

Skymark Airlines and Aviation Capital Group

OTHER DEALS

Japan's Skymark Airlines has shaken hands with Aviation Capital Group to lease seven Boeing 737 MAX 10 narrowbody twinjets, with deliveries beginning in 2028.

National Police Air Service Airbus Order

The first Airbus order of the show came in the form of a commitment for two more H135 helicopters from the UK's National Police Air Service, bringing the total fleet renewal programme to nine H135s. Deliveries are expected in 2028.

Engine Orders and Announcements

British Airways Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines

ENGINE ORDERS

British Airways announced that it has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for up to 63 incoming Airbus A320neo jets: 33 firm orders and 30 options.

BOC Aviation CFM International Engines

Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation placed its largest-ever engine order, agreeing to purchase and option up to 300 CFM International engines to support its expanding Airbus and Boeing narrow-body fleet. 

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer, Joanna Plucinska, Tim Hepher, Dan Catchpole, Shivansh Tiwary and Joe Brock; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • SMBC Aviation Capital placed a landmark order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft (60 737‑10s, 40 737‑8s), boosting its MAX portfolio to 450 jets, including its first-ever 737‑10 purchase (aviationweek.com).
  • Riyadh Air exercised options for 28 Boeing 787 Dreamliners from its 2023 order, converting 20 to the larger 787‑10 variant, and confirmed six Airbus A350‑1000 purchases, expanding its A350‑1000 total to 31 (live.euronext.com).
  • Philippine Airlines announced a commitment for up to 20 Boeing 787‑10 Dreamliners (15 firm, 5 options) — its largest widebody order and first Boeing deal in nearly two decades (prnewswire.com).
  • Japan’s Skymark Airlines inked a lease agreement with Aviation Capital Group for seven Boeing 737‑10s, with deliveries beginning in 2028 (aviationcapitalgroup.com).
  • Industry sentiment remains cautious: analysts expect total orders this week to fall well short of 800 aircraft, constrained by supply‑chain and production bottlenecks (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which major aircraft orders were announced at the 2024 Farnborough Airshow?
Significant orders included 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets by SMBC Aviation Capital and 28 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and six Airbus A350-1000 aircraft by Riyadh Air.
How is the aircraft order volume at this year's Farnborough Airshow compared to expectations?
Industry sources expect orders to fall short of the anticipated 800 aircraft or more, mainly due to supply-chain constraints.
What was the largest engine order announced during the event?
BOC Aviation placed its largest-ever engine order by agreeing to purchase and option up to 300 CFM International engines.
Which airlines are updating their fleets with new Boeing or Airbus aircraft?
SMBC Aviation Capital, Riyadh Air, Philippine Airlines, and Japan's Skymark Airlines have all announced major updates to their fleets.

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