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Ireland clamps down on e-scooters after rise in serious injuries - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ireland clamps down on e-scooters after rise in serious injuries

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Finance policy Regulation Ireland E-scooters

Ireland Tightens E-Scooter Laws in Response to Spike in Injuries Among Young Riders

Government Response to Rising E-Scooter Injuries

New Regulations Announced

DUBLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - Ireland will raise the minimum age for the use of electric scooters to 18 from 16, and require riders to be licensed and wear helmets, the government said on Monday, although it stopped short of a total ban Prime Minister Micheal Martin had said he was leaning towards.

Comparison with Other European Countries

Ireland followed a handful of other European countries and cities in clamping down on surging e-scooter usage after a rise in accidents, particularly among children.

Impact on Young Riders

Increase in Injuries Among Children

Admissions of children and young people for traumatic brain injuries resulting from e-scooter accidents have risen by 50% in the last 12 months, according to Children's Health Ireland (CHI), which operates all national paediatric services.

CHI estimates that one to two children a day are presenting in emergency departments this summer with e-scooter injuries.

Debate Over a Potential Ban

Prime Minister's Stance

Martin told lawmakers last week that he was leaning towards an outright ban, an option the head of the Irish police force said he would absolutely support, adding that the vehicles were also being used to facilitate drug dealing and "terrorise" local communities.

Government's Statement and Additional Measures

Mandatory Safety Gear and Speed Restrictions

A potential full ban will remain on the table, the government said in a statement, as it outlined other measures including the mandatory wearing of high-visibility jackets and prohibition of the sale of e-scooters that can exceed the legal speed limit of 20 kilometres per hour (12.4 miles per hour).

Expert Opinions on Enforcement

Calls for Better Law Enforcement

Suzanne Crowe, a consultant in intensive care medicine at one of the main children's hospitals in Dublin, said better enforcement of the laws would be key.

Review and Future Considerations

"I would certainly like to see that it would be reviewed after a period of months and if we still don't have a fall off in injuries, I think some consideration is going to have to be given to an outright ban," she told national broadcaster RTE.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Children’s Health Ireland reports a 50% year‑on‑year increase in paediatric traumatic brain injury admissions linked to e‑scooter crashes, with 18 admissions between June 2025–May 2026 compared to 12 in the prior year; up to two children per day now present with e‑scooter injuries (rte.ie).
  • Despite existing laws banning under‑16s and limiting speed to 20 km/h, injuries persist—suggesting that regulation without enforcement has limited impact (breakingnews.ie).
  • Government plans include raising the minimum riding age to 18, requiring licenses, helmets, high‑visibility clothing, and banning sale of scooters exceeding the 20 km/h legal limit, while keeping a full ban as a potential future measure (rte.ie).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new minimum age requirements for e-scooter riders in Ireland?
The minimum age for e-scooter riders in Ireland has been raised from 16 to 18 years old.
Are helmets now mandatory for e-scooter riders in Ireland?
Yes, under the new rules, all e-scooter riders in Ireland must wear helmets.
Will e-scooter riders need a license in Ireland?
Yes, riders are now required to be licensed to use e-scooters in Ireland.
Is there a total ban on e-scooters in Ireland?
No, a total ban has not been implemented, but it remains a possibility if injuries do not decrease.
Why did Ireland increase e-scooter regulations?
The regulations were tightened due to a 50% rise in serious injuries, especially among children, from e-scooter accidents.

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