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UK's Burnham says it is crucial to have stability in public finances - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Burnham says it is crucial to have stability in public finances

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 26, 2026

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Burnham Emphasizes Stability in UK Public Finances to Reassure Investors

Government Strategies and Market Reactions

Burnham's Approach to Public Finances

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Saturday he knew he had to show investors he had faced "up to the reality" of the public finances in order to stabilise markets, before he can make bigger changes to the economy. 

Rising Borrowing Costs and Inflation

Global Economic Pressures

Government borrowing costs across advanced economies have hit repeated multi-decade highs in recent weeks due to fears of persistent inflation caused by the Iran war and rising government borrowing.

UK-Specific Concerns

But Britain's borrowing costs have also been driven higher by market concerns that its new government will struggle to rein in spending, with all eyes on its budget on October 28.

Labour's Stance on Welfare and Stability

Opposition to Crude Cuts

Burnham added, however, that the will among his Labour lawmakers was "not there for crude cuts" of the welfare budget. 

Importance of Stability for Future Change

Burnham's Statement on Stability

"I do think it is crucial to have stability and to show that there's a willingness to face up to the reality of some of these difficult things," Burnham told the Guardian newspaper, ahead of the start of his governing Labour Party's annual conference.

"But actually from that stability, the permission can come to make bigger change that, in the end, could put the country in a stronger position in relation to the public finances.

"You have to have stability, but you have to do what you can within that. You can't pursue a major programme of change, which is what I believe the country needs, in a chaotic situation."

Budget Constraints and Investor Sentiment

Limited Fiscal Headroom

Rising borrowing costs and higher inflation since the budget in March mean some economists think the relatively narrow £24 billion of headroom to meet the budget goals has roughly halved, limiting the government's room for manoeuvre.

Legacy of Previous Fiscal Policies

Investors have also not forgotten the turmoil that was sparked by the mini-budget of former Prime Minister Liz Truss, which set out £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kate Holton; additional reporting by David Milliken; editing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Borrowing costs in the UK have surged to multi‑decade highs amid inflation fears linked to the Iran conflict and political uncertainty (marketscreener.com).
  • Labour’s £24 billion fiscal headroom has been significantly reduced—likely halved—due to elevated debt interest costs and market pressure (lordslibrary.parliament.uk).
  • Burnham asserts that demonstrating fiscal discipline is essential before pursuing more transformative economic reforms (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Andy Burnham say stability in public finances is crucial?
Burnham says stability is necessary to reassure investors and stabilize markets before implementing larger economic changes.
What concerns are affecting Britain's borrowing costs?
Britain's borrowing costs are rising due to fears of persistent inflation, the Iran war, and concerns about the government's ability to control spending.
What is the Labour Party's stance on welfare cuts?
Burnham stated there is no support among Labour lawmakers for crude cuts to the welfare budget.
How has rising inflation affected the UK government's budget plans?
Higher inflation and borrowing costs have nearly halved the government’s budget headroom, making it harder to meet fiscal goals.
How did the mini-budget under Liz Truss impact investors' confidence?
The mini-budget with £45 billion in unfunded tax cuts caused market turmoil, which investors still remember and factor into current risks.

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