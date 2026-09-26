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UK to confirm homebuying loan scheme in October budget - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK to confirm homebuying loan scheme in October budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 26, 2026

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UK Government to Confirm 'Your First Home' Loan Scheme for First-Time Buyers

Overview and Key Details of the 'Your First Home' Scheme

Announcement and Policy Objectives

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The British government said on Saturday its new equity loan scheme called "Your First Home" would be confirmed in next month's budget.

The policy, a revival of the "Help to Buy" scheme, is aimed at injecting growth into the economy by increasing demand for house building, as well as assisting first-time buyers.

Scheme Features and Eligibility

Here are some details: 

Deposit and Loan Structure

• The government said the scheme was expected to support 2.5% deposits, backed by 20% government-backed equity loans for first-time buyers.

• Home buyers would receive an equity loan of up to 20% of the market value of an eligible new-build property, interest-free for five years, and the loan would need to be paid back in full on sale of the property, within 25 years or in line with the main mortgage.

Property Value and Mortgage Details

• Buyers could purchase a new-build property with a mortgage of 75% of the value of the property, with a value of up to £600,000.

Income and Price Caps

• The scheme will also set a household income cap with local property price caps to ensure support is targeted for those in need, the statement from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said.

Developer Contributions

• Housing developers will be expected to make a contribution when signing up to the scheme to help cover costs, the statement added.

Background: Revival of 'Help to Buy'

• The scheme is a revival of the “Help to Buy” scheme that ran from 2013 till 2022, which helped over a third of a million people purchase a new-build home.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • The “Your First Home” scheme revives the Help to Buy model, offering up to 20% equity loans with a 2.5% deposit and interest‑free terms for five years.
  • Maximum property value is £600,000, with income caps, local price limits, and developer contributions to target support effectively.
  • Help to Buy previously aided over 350,000—up to 387,000—new‑build buyers before ending in 2022, and notably yielded £1.24 billion back to taxpayers by 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Your First Home' loan scheme?
It is a new UK government equity loan policy to help first-time buyers with deposits and affordable mortgages on new-build properties.
How much equity loan can first-time buyers receive?
Eligible buyers can receive a government-backed equity loan of up to 20% of the property's market value, interest-free for five years.
What is the minimum deposit required under the new scheme?
The scheme is expected to support deposits as low as 2.5% for eligible first-time buyers.
What are the price and income limits for the scheme?
The scheme sets a property price cap of up to £600,000 and a household income cap, tailored by region.
When will the 'Your First Home' scheme be confirmed?
The scheme will be confirmed in the UK government’s budget announcement in October.

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