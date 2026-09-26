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Swiss finance minister says unlikely UBS would leave its home base - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss finance minister says unlikely UBS would leave its home base

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 26, 2026

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Finance Banking Regulation Switzerland UBS

Swiss Finance Minister: UBS Unlikely to Exit Home Base Over Capital Rules

UBS Faces Stricter Capital Requirements in Switzerland

ZURICH, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Switzerland's finance minister said it was unlikely that UBS would leave its Swiss base after this week's upper house parliamentary vote in favour of tougher capital rules.

Potential Impact of Capital Rules on UBS

Such a move would be more expensive than the new capital rules and legally complicated, Karin Keller-Sutter told CH Media after UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher last week warned that the bank could ​rethink its ⁠Swiss base if capital rules became too harsh.

Parliamentary Vote and Financial Implications

UBS was dealt a blow on Wednesday when the upper house voted in favour of tougher capital ​rules that the bank estimates could require it to hold about $18 billion in additional capital.

Lawmakers' Proposals and UBS Response

Lawmakers supported a proposal that would ​require UBS to back its foreign units with 90% Common Equity Tier 1 ⁠capital, rejecting a proposal favoured by UBS for 50% CET1 capital and 50% Additional Tier ​1 (AT1) capital, which is cheaper to hold.

Government and UBS Negotiations

Keller-Sutter said UBS "went all out", probably having assumed it would get its way in parliament. She said the Swiss government had already made some compromises with the bank, a notion UBS rejected in comments earlier this week.  

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier in Zurich; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Parliament’s upper house approved rules requiring UBS to back 90% of its foreign units with Common Equity Tier 1 capital, boosting extra capital needs by about USD 16–18 billion. (live.euronext.com)
  • SNB Vice‑Chair Antoine Martin said 90% CET1 backing is a “good amount” for financial stability, reiterating central bank support for the tougher standard. (marketscreener.com)
  • Despite UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher hinting at a possible relocation if rules become too strict, Finance Minister Keller‑Sutter called that unlikely, citing high costs and legal complexity; Switzerland has also already made concessions—a claim UBS disputes. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was UBS considering leaving Switzerland?
UBS considered leaving Switzerland due to concerns over tougher capital requirements being debated in the Swiss parliament.
What new capital rules are being proposed for UBS?
Lawmakers supported requiring UBS to back its foreign units with 90% Common Equity Tier 1 capital, rejecting the bank’s preferred mix.
What did the Swiss finance minister say about UBS leaving?
The finance minister said it was unlikely UBS would leave, as such a move would be costly and legally complicated.
How much additional capital might UBS need to hold?
UBS estimates it could be required to hold about $18 billion in additional capital under the new rules.
Has the Swiss government made concessions to UBS regarding the new rules?
The finance minister stated that some compromises were made, but UBS rejected this notion earlier in the week.

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