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Finance

Apax nears deal to buy Warburg's Odido stake, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 26, 2026

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Apax Close to Acquiring Warburg's Odido Stake at €6.5 Billion Valuation

Key Details of the Apax and Warburg Odido Deal

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Private equity group Apax is nearing a deal to buy Warburg Pincus out of their joint investment in Dutch telecoms group Odido, The Financial Times reported on Saturday. 

Deal Valuation and Financials

Here are some details:

Odido Valuation

• The deal would value Odido at about €6.5 billion ($7.4 billion), the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter

Previous IPO Plans and Market Volatility

• In February, Odido, owned by Apax and Warburg Pincus, postponed plans for an initial public offering in Amsterdam after muted response from investors and concern over the extent of volatility in global equity markets

Cybersecurity Incident

• In the same week, the Dutch telecoms group suffered a cyberattack that exposed personal information from more than six million accounts

Ownership and Acquisition History

Interest from Other Suitors

• The owners have since received approaches for the business from suitors including Saudi Arabia state-backed telecoms group STC, the FT reported

Responses from Stakeholders

• Apax, Warburg, Odido and STC did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours

Previous Acquisition

• Apax and Warburg acquired the business under its previous name T-Mobile Netherlands in 2021 at an enterprise value of €5.1 billion

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8779 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • The proposed valuation of Odido at €6.5 billion marks a roughly 27% uptick from the €5.1 billion enterprise value when Apax and Warburg acquired T‑Mobile Netherlands (now Odido) in 2021 (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Odido’s postponed Amsterdam IPO in February was influenced by sluggish investor demand and equity market volatility, coinciding with a cyberattack affecting millions of customers (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Following the IPO delay, Odido (owned by Apax and Warburg) received takeover interest—including from Saudi-backed STC—before Apax’s reported bid to acquire Warburg’s stake (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Odido in the Apax and Warburg deal?
The deal would value Odido at around €6.5 billion ($7.4 billion), according to reports.
Why did Odido postpone its IPO in Amsterdam?
Odido postponed its initial public offering due to a muted investor response and concerns over equity market volatility.
Who are the current owners of Odido?
Odido is currently owned by private equity groups Apax and Warburg Pincus.
Has Odido received acquisition interest from other companies?
Yes, Odido has received approaches from suitors including Saudi Arabia state-backed telecoms group STC.
When did Apax and Warburg acquire Odido?
Apax and Warburg acquired the business, then known as T-Mobile Netherlands, in 2021.

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