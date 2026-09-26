Apax Close to Acquiring Warburg's Odido Stake at €6.5 Billion Valuation

Key Details of the Apax and Warburg Odido Deal

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Private equity group Apax is nearing a deal to buy Warburg Pincus out of their joint investment in Dutch telecoms group Odido, The Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Deal Valuation and Financials

Here are some details:

Odido Valuation

• The deal would value Odido at about €6.5 billion ($7.4 billion), the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter

Previous IPO Plans and Market Volatility

• In February, Odido, owned by Apax and Warburg Pincus, postponed plans for an initial public offering in Amsterdam after muted response from investors and concern over the extent of volatility in global equity markets

Cybersecurity Incident

• In the same week, the Dutch telecoms group suffered a cyberattack that exposed personal information from more than six million accounts

Ownership and Acquisition History

Interest from Other Suitors

• The owners have since received approaches for the business from suitors including Saudi Arabia state-backed telecoms group STC, the FT reported

Responses from Stakeholders

• Apax, Warburg, Odido and STC did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours

Previous Acquisition

• Apax and Warburg acquired the business under its previous name T-Mobile Netherlands in 2021 at an enterprise value of €5.1 billion

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8779 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)