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UK's Heathrow airport says planned third runway may be delayed until 2039 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Heathrow airport says planned third runway may be delayed until 2039

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 26, 2026

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Heathrow's Third Runway Faces Possible Delay to 2039 Due to Planning Hurdles

Details and Implications of the Third Runway Delay

(Corrects date in second bullet point to 2035 from 2029)

Announcement of the Delay

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Heathrow Airport said on Saturday the opening of its planned third runway could be delayed until 2039. 

Key Statements and Timeline

Heathrow's Planning Permission Goals

• "Our focus has always been to secure planning permission by 2029. Once achieved the runway will be open within a decade," a spokesperson for Heathrow said in an emailed statement.

Ambitious Targets and Regulatory Challenges

• The UK's biggest airport said that 2035 had been an "ambitious target" which would have needed significant changes in regulations and policy.

Core Scenario for Runway Opening

• Opening a new runway within a decade of receiving the planning permission has always been the "core scenario" for Heathrow.

Government Support and Economic Impact

Political Backing

• Britain's Labour government last year backed a third runway at Heathrow, one of the world's busiest airports, arguing that the project would support economic growth.

Expansion and Upgrade Plan

Financial Breakdown

• The government approved Heathrow's £49 billion ($64.92 billion) expansion and upgrade plan, which included £15 billion of upgrade work already planned and the cost of building the runway, re-routing London's orbital motorway and adding a new terminal, put at about £33 billion.

Heathrow's Current Capacity and Comparison

• Located west of London, Heathrow is Europe's busiest airport and operates at full capacity. Its two runways compare with four each in Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt Airport, and six at Amsterdam's Schiphol.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7548 pounds)

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in BengaluruEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Heathrow aims to secure planning permission by 2029; building within 10 years post-consent remains the core scenario, potentially delaying operations until 2039. (gov.uk)
  • The previously cited 2035 opening was deemed 'ambitious' and dependent on swift regulatory and policy shifts. (gov.uk)
  • The expansion—privately funded and valued at around £49 billion—includes runway, terminal, and infrastructure works, projected to support tens of thousands of jobs and boost UK connectivity. (heathrow.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Heathrow's third runway now expected to open?
Heathrow’s third runway could be delayed until 2039, depending on when planning permission is secured.
Why has the timeline for Heathrow's runway been pushed back?
Regulatory challenges and the need for planning permission have caused the target to shift from 2035 to possibly 2039.
How much will Heathrow’s expansion and runway project cost?
The total expansion and upgrade plan is estimated at £49 billion, including £33 billion for the new runway and upgrades.
What did the UK government say about Heathrow's third runway?
The UK government approved the expansion, supporting the third runway to promote economic growth.
How does Heathrow compare to other major European airports?
Heathrow has two runways, while Paris Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt have four each, and Amsterdam Schiphol has six.

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