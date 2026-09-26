Manchester City Chairman Appeals to Fans After Financial Breach Guilty Reports

Manchester City Responds to Financial Breach Allegations

By Lori Ewing

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak's Statement

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said the club remained confident of proving their innocence, a day after media reports that City had been found guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules in the long-running case.

In an open letter to supporters on Saturday, Al Mubarak said the process was far from over and City's confidence in proving the club's innocence "is just as strong as when this began".

Chairman's Message to Supporters

"Following Friday’s media reporting, many of you will have spent your evening answering questions and responding to messages from friends, family and colleagues. So have I," Al Mubarak said.

"Here’s what I said to my family: The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began."

Legal Proceedings and Club's Response

City, who have always denied any wrongdoing, are expected to appeal the decision of the independent panel in a case that has hung over English football for years.

A guilty verdict would rank among the most significant rulings in the sport's history, raising far-reaching questions about financial regulation, competitive integrity and the league's ability to enforce its rules against one of its most successful clubs.

Confidentiality and Legal Limitations

Al Mubarak said he was limited in what he can say about the case because of the strict confidentiality of the legal process.

"Even this letter underwent several legal checks to make sure it complies," he said.

Reference to Official Statements

"I ask you to please carefully read the statement ... which we gave on Friday, and the statement we issued in February 2023 ..." which he included in the open letter. "Every word matters and holds true."

The February 2023 statement said the club was surprised by the alleged breaches, "particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL (English Premier League) has been provided with.

"The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position."

City reiterated that statement on Friday.

Reactions from the Premier League and Supporters

The Premier League has declined to comment.

"It’s a confidential process, we’re not commenting at all," a spokesperson said.

Chairman's Appeal for Patience

Al Mubarak asked for patience from supporters.

"While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed," he said.

"We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our club. We will not give them that opportunity."

(Reporting by Lori Ewing; additional reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Goa; Editing by Ken Ferris)