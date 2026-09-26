German Interior Minister Urges EU Action on Fast Deportation Procedures

Calls for Expedited Deportation Procedures in Response to Migration Crises

By Maria Martinez

Background on Recent Migration Events

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt called on Saturday for an expedited procedure to deport individuals following mass border crossings, such as the influx into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta in July.

Need for a New European Mechanism

“We need a new European mechanism for handling migration crises,” Dobrindt said at the start of a meeting in Munich with European Union counterparts and EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner.

Recurring Exceptional Situations at EU Borders

Dobrindt said that exceptional situations similar to the one in Ceuta had occurred repeatedly at the EU’s external borders.

Details of the Ceuta Incident

More than 72,000 people surged into Ceuta from Morocco at the end of July, although most later left. Spain estimates 12,000 migrants remain in the tiny territory, including minors.

Minister's Statement on Migration Waves

“These waves are not caused by a humanitarian emergency, but are driven by misinformation,” said Dobrindt, calling for a fast-track procedure for repatriation when authorities determine that there is an exceptional situation that is not linked to a humanitarian emergency.

Proposed EU Response and Support Measures

Role of Frontex in Rapid Response

According to Dobrindt, the European border protection agency Frontex should also assist countries in such situations by deploying a rapid-response force within 24 hours.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Joern Poltz, Editing by Timothy Heritage)