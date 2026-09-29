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Airbus jetliner CEO 'very confident' about 2026 delivery target - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus jetliner CEO 'very confident' about 2026 delivery target

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Airbus CEO Voices Confidence in Achieving 2026 Jetliner Delivery Target

Airbus Delivery Targets and Recent Developments

TOULOUSE, France, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The head of Airbus’ jetmaking arm voiced strong backing for Airbus delivery targets for 2026 despite an industrial snag.

CEO's Statement on Delivery Goals

"Very confident," Lars Wagner said when asked about the chances of hitting the target of around 870 commercial deliveries in the wake of an industrial quality issue affecting A321neo jets.

Industrial Quality Issue Impact

Industry sources said on Monday the flaw with fuselage parts had contributed to slower-than-expected deliveries in September, leaving Airbus a record number of planes left to deliver in a congested fourth quarter in order to meet targets for the year.

New A350F Freighter Progress

Speaking after the successful first flight of a new A350F freighter, Wagner also said he was optimistic about delivering the first of that model in the second half of next year, following a nine-month programme of flight testing.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Makini Brice and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Airbus remains confident in reaching its 2026 delivery guidance of ~870 units, supported by a range of 850–890 and healthy H1 delivery momentum. (airbus.com)
  • A recent quality flaw—flawed anti‑corrosion coating on A321neo fuselage stringers—has delayed deliveries but poses no safety threat, with Airbus confirming containment and ongoing customer deliveries. (fidelity.com)
  • Airbus aims for the A350F’s first flight in late September 2026, targeting its first delivery in the second half of 2027, maintaining optimism despite tight certification timelines. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Airbus’ delivery target for 2026?
Airbus is targeting around 870 commercial jet deliveries for 2026.
What issue has affected Airbus deliveries recently?
A quality issue with fuselage parts on A321neo jets has slowed deliveries.
How confident is Airbus about reaching the 2026 delivery goal?
Lars Wagner, Airbus jetmaking head, stated he is 'very confident' about achieving the 2026 delivery target.
When is the first Airbus A350F freighter delivery expected?
The first A350F freighter is expected to be delivered in the second half of next year after flight testing.
Where did Airbus comment on the delivery updates?
Comments were made in Toulouse, France, following the first flight of the A350F freighter.

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