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Analysis-US investors rethink bonds' role as inflation reshapes portfolios - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-US investors rethink bonds' role as inflation reshapes portfolios

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Finance Investing Markets Bonds Inflation

How US Investors Are Rethinking Bonds as Inflation Changes Portfolio Strategies

Shifting Portfolio Strategies Amid Inflation and Market Uncertainty

By Laura Matthews

Rethinking the Role of Bonds in Modern Portfolios

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Some U.S. investors who once relied on bonds to cushion equity selloffs are making more room for commodities, infrastructure, private credit and other inflation-sensitive assets to protect themselves against inflation.

Inflation, heavy government borrowing, policy uncertainty and bouts of stocks and bonds falling in tandem have weakened bonds' role as a ballast, prompting some investors to look for more diversification. At 3.5%, U.S. consumer inflation has eased, but escalating U.S.-Iran tensions threaten another oil-driven rebound in price pressures.

The Declining Effectiveness of Bonds as Portfolio Insurance

"Bonds only work as insurance in your portfolio when inflation is low," said Phil Blancato, chief market strategist at Osaic, a wealth management firm. Osaic cut fixed income in its 60/40 portfolio in recent weeks, to 31% from 40%, and added a 6% commodities allocation -- the first in 15 years -- noting that bonds have failed to provide sufficient downside protection during equity selloffs.

The stock-bond correlation tends to turn positive when inflation runs high, usually around 2.7%, investors said, except in recessions where Treasuries still provide a hedge. A positive correlation means stocks and bonds move in the same direction, which impacts portfolio diversification as investors get less protection against stock market losses.

Active Management and Diversification Beyond Treasuries

Blancato said the firm is also shifting from passive fixed income to more active positions in collateralized loan obligations, mortgage-backed securities and high-yield debt, seeking better opportunities beyond Treasuries.

Institutional Approaches to Inflation Hedging

The Virginia Retirement System is keeping its 16% allocation to fixed income but boosting credit, private real estate and infrastructure, while exploring a higher policy leverage range to build resilience across different inflation scenarios, said deputy chief investment officer Chung Ma.

"We're just not necessarily relying on the negative correlations that we have historically seen," he added.

Trends in Fixed-Income Allocations and Investor Sentiment

While assets in fixed-income funds climbed to $7.9 trillion as of May 31, their share of portfolios fell to 20.3% from 25.7% in 2016, and down 4.8% from 2025 as investors shifted toward equities and other asset classes, marking the lowest month-end concentration since May 2008, Morningstar data showed.

Over the long run, bond returns can be eroded by persistent inflation, a weakening currency, and supply outpacing demand, said Grant Johnsey, market solutions head at Northern Trust.

"Many investors are worried that one or more of these variables will play out in the coming years," he added. "The issue with the bonds is that when you go out past five years, there are too many potential downside headwinds and not enough tailwinds behind it."

Interest Rate Outlook and Inflation Expectations

The Federal Reserve held rates steady at 3.50% to 3.75%, while yields are hovering around 4.6% on the 10-year and 5.1% on the 30-year, suggesting investors expect inflation to remain sticky and are demanding a premium for locking up money for longer periods.

In response to inflation concerns, some investors are turning to assets that can better preserve purchasing power in a world being shaped by deglobalization, supply constraints and higher defense spending.

The Rise of Real Assets and Alternative Investments

Stephen Harvey, chief investment officer at Sagard Wealth Management in Toronto, said the world remains broadly "pro-growth, pro-inflation," and fiscal policy now matters more than monetary policy in shaping markets.

Sagard Wealth has spent the past year moving clients away from most developed-markets fixed income and into a "preservation bucket" mix of commodities, gold, real estate and infrastructure, with Harvey saying, "fixed income is the inflation loser."

Growing Appeal of Tangible and Inflation-Sensitive Assets

Real assets, tangible assets valued for their intrinsic physical qualities, have been gaining appeal since the post-Covid inflation shock, with the case strengthening as the bond outlook clouds and soaring equity markets appear vulnerable, said Jenn Bender, global chief investment strategist at State Street Investment Management.

State Street has seen the strongest flows this year into commodities, with infrastructure and natural resources drawing interest. Its flagship real asset strategy drew about 6% in net inflows in 2025, with momentum continuing this year.

Performance and Investor Preferences

Performance through May 31 underscores the appeal. Broad commodities returned 23.2%, global natural resources 19%, and U.S. REITs 13.6%, according to State Street data, while U.S. Treasuries were flat.

"The worry is that there is some downside risk in equities. Fixed income is not the place that people want to move their equity allocations over to," said Bender. "Basically, real assets is kind of where you end up."

​​​

(Reporting by Laura Matthews in New York)

Key Takeaways

  • Inflation cooled to 3.5% in June, but renewed U.S.–Iran tensions and surging oil prices threaten another spike in price pressures (theguardian.com).
  • When inflation exceeds roughly 3%, the historical negative correlation between stocks and bonds often flips positive, reducing bonds’ effectiveness as a portfolio diversifier (coutts.com).
  • Investors, including Osaic and the Virginia Retirement System, are trimming traditional fixed income allocations and moving into commodities, infrastructure, private credit, active fixed income segments like CLOs and MBS, as well as private real estate to better hedge inflation risks (blackrock.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are US investors reducing bond allocations in their portfolios?
Investors are cutting bond allocations due to inflation, policy uncertainty, and instances when stocks and bonds fall together, reducing bonds’ protective role.
What assets are investors adding to hedge against inflation?
Investors are diversifying into commodities, infrastructure, private real estate, and private credit to better protect against inflation risks.
How does inflation affect the correlation between stocks and bonds?
High inflation often turns stock-bond correlations positive, meaning both can fall together and limit diversification benefits.
What strategies are being adopted for fixed income exposure?
Some firms are moving towards active management in collateralized loan obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and high-yield debt for better returns.
Why are real assets gaining appeal among investors?
Real assets like gold and real estate are considered more resilient in periods of persistent inflation and when equity markets seem vulnerable.

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