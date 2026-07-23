GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasizes land sovereignty against occupiers - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image captures President Zelenskiy during a press conference, asserting Ukraine's commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity. This aligns with his statement that Ukrainians will not concede land to occupiers, emphasizing the nation's resolve amidst geopolitical tensions.
Finance

Former Barclays boss Jes Staley to face US House panel on Epstein

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Regulation corporate governance

Former Barclays CEO Jes Staley to Testify Before US House Panel on Epstein Ties

Jes Staley's Congressional Testimony and Epstein Connections

By Nupur Anand

Background of the Congressional Hearing

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Former Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley will testify on Thursday in a closed-door U.S. congressional hearing over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, as lawmakers probe the late convicted sex offender's ties with political and business elites.

Staley will appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform as part of its investigation into Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. 

Staley's Career and Resignation from Barclays

Staley became CEO of top British lender Barclays in 2015 and resigned in 2021 after a dispute with the British financial regulator over how he described his ties to Epstein. In June 2025, Staley lost his appeal against a Financial Conduct Authority industry ban for misleading the British regulator about those ties. 

Details of the FCA Investigation

In that case, the FCA cited a cache of over 1,000 emails between Staley and Epstein, in which Staley described their friendship as "profound" and referred to Epstein as "family." 

Staley said he had no recollection of those emails. He has maintained he had a close professional relationship with Epstein, but was unaware of his crimes.

Legal Challenges Facing Staley

Shareholder Lawsuit in Los Angeles

Staley is also facing a lawsuit in Los Angeles that claims he and Barclays defrauded shareholders about his relationship with Epstein. The defendants have sought dismissal of the claims.

Staley's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Staley's Previous Role at JPMorgan Chase

Epstein as a Client

Before joining Barclays, Staley was head of the private bank at JPMorgan Chase, where Epstein was one of his clients. 

Legal Actions Involving JPMorgan and Epstein

The U.S. Virgin Islands sued JPMorgan for allegedly ignoring Epstein's sex trafficking. JPMorgan denied liability and later settled the lawsuit without admitting wrongdoing. The bank in turn sued Staley, before reaching a confidential settlement with him.

Epstein's Broader Network and Congressional Investigation

Epstein's Ties to Prominent Individuals

Epstein, who died in a New York City prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, had extensive ties to many prominent people in politics, finance, academia and business, including U.S. President Donald Trump. His death was ruled a suicide.

Oversight Committee Interviews

The oversight committee has interviewed figures such as former President Bill Clinton, current Commerce Secretary and former Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, as well as Goldman Sachs senior counsel Kathy Ruemmler.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in New York, additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel, editing by Michelle Price and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Jes Staley is appearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on July 23, 2026, for a transcribed, closed-door interview regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
  • In June 2025, Staley’s appeal against an FCA-imposed industry ban was rejected, centering on misleading statements and emails in which Staley described Epstein as “family.”
  • This hearing comes amid a broader congressional probe into Epstein’s network—including interviews with high-profile figures like Bill and Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and investor Leon Black.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Jes Staley testifying before the US House Committee?
Jes Staley is testifying as lawmakers investigate his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and examine broader connections between Epstein and business and political figures.
What led to Jes Staley's resignation from Barclays?
Staley resigned in 2021 after a dispute with British regulators regarding how he described his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
What was the outcome of Jes Staley's appeal against the FCA ban?
In June 2025, Staley lost his appeal against the Financial Conduct Authority's industry ban for misleading about his ties to Epstein.
Is Jes Staley facing any lawsuits related to his ties with Epstein?
Yes, Staley and Barclays face a lawsuit in Los Angeles alleging they defrauded shareholders about Staley’s relationship with Epstein.
Which prominent figures have been interviewed by the House Committee?
The committee has interviewed people including Bill Clinton, Howard Lutnick, Bill Gates, and Goldman Sachs senior counsel Kathy Ruemmler.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Google hit with $1 billion EU fine, first under landmark rules

Google hit with $1 billion EU fine, first under landmark rules

Image for Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX to shut down

Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX to shut down

Image for Analysis-US investors rethink bonds' role as inflation reshapes portfolios

Analysis-US investors rethink bonds' role as inflation reshapes portfolios

Image for Tesla's once-bullish tone on robotaxis shifts  

Tesla's once-bullish tone on robotaxis shifts  

Image for Kuehne+Nagel boss sees no broad return to normal Mideast shipping

Kuehne+Nagel boss sees no broad return to normal Mideast shipping

Image for Discounts on Russian oil evaporate on fresh Middle East crisis

Discounts on Russian oil evaporate on fresh Middle East crisis

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Widening Ukrainian attacks on Russian online retailer Wildberries shutter another warehouse
Widening Ukrainian attacks on Russian online retailer Wildberries shutter another warehouse
Image for China's Geely to make electric SUVs at Ford Spain plant, jointly develop model for Europe
China's Geely to make electric SUVs at Ford Spain plant, jointly develop model for Europe
Image for RELX's growth accelerates in scientific and legal units
RELX's growth accelerates in scientific and legal units
Image for Crimea brings back public street phones for emergency calls
Crimea brings back public street phones for emergency calls
Image for EU governments back Italy's Comporti for next head of ESMA
EU governments back Italy's Comporti for next head of ESMA
Image for French business confidence improves in July despite Middle East conflict, heatwaves
French business confidence improves in July despite Middle East conflict, heatwaves
Image for Shipowners halt vessel calls for farm exports at Ukraine's Black Sea ports, minister says
Shipowners halt vessel calls for farm exports at Ukraine's Black Sea ports, minister says
Image for STMicro raises data-centre expectations after profit miss, shares tank
STMicro raises data-centre expectations after profit miss, shares tank
Image for EU ambassadors agree 21st sanctions package against Russia, EU diplomats say
EU ambassadors agree 21st sanctions package against Russia, EU diplomats say
Image for Switzerland's Galderma lifts full-year guidance after H1 sales jump
Switzerland's Galderma lifts full-year guidance after H1 sales jump
Image for BMW to recall over 318,000 US vehicles over starter motor overheating
BMW to recall over 318,000 US vehicles over starter motor overheating
Image for Airtel Africa dials up London for mobile money IPO
Airtel Africa dials up London for mobile money IPO
View All Finance Posts