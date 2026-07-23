Former Barclays CEO Jes Staley to Testify Before US House Panel on Epstein Ties

Jes Staley's Congressional Testimony and Epstein Connections

By Nupur Anand

Background of the Congressional Hearing

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Former Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley will testify on Thursday in a closed-door U.S. congressional hearing over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, as lawmakers probe the late convicted sex offender's ties with political and business elites.

Staley will appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform as part of its investigation into Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Staley's Career and Resignation from Barclays

Staley became CEO of top British lender Barclays in 2015 and resigned in 2021 after a dispute with the British financial regulator over how he described his ties to Epstein. In June 2025, Staley lost his appeal against a Financial Conduct Authority industry ban for misleading the British regulator about those ties.

Details of the FCA Investigation

In that case, the FCA cited a cache of over 1,000 emails between Staley and Epstein, in which Staley described their friendship as "profound" and referred to Epstein as "family."

Staley said he had no recollection of those emails. He has maintained he had a close professional relationship with Epstein, but was unaware of his crimes.

Legal Challenges Facing Staley

Shareholder Lawsuit in Los Angeles

Staley is also facing a lawsuit in Los Angeles that claims he and Barclays defrauded shareholders about his relationship with Epstein. The defendants have sought dismissal of the claims.

Staley's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Staley's Previous Role at JPMorgan Chase

Epstein as a Client

Before joining Barclays, Staley was head of the private bank at JPMorgan Chase, where Epstein was one of his clients.

Legal Actions Involving JPMorgan and Epstein

The U.S. Virgin Islands sued JPMorgan for allegedly ignoring Epstein's sex trafficking. JPMorgan denied liability and later settled the lawsuit without admitting wrongdoing. The bank in turn sued Staley, before reaching a confidential settlement with him.

Epstein's Broader Network and Congressional Investigation

Epstein's Ties to Prominent Individuals

Epstein, who died in a New York City prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, had extensive ties to many prominent people in politics, finance, academia and business, including U.S. President Donald Trump. His death was ruled a suicide.

Oversight Committee Interviews

The oversight committee has interviewed figures such as former President Bill Clinton, current Commerce Secretary and former Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, as well as Goldman Sachs senior counsel Kathy Ruemmler.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in New York, additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel, editing by Michelle Price and Rod Nickel)