Italian luxury group Zegna posts 11% organic revenue growth in Q2

Italian Luxury Group Zegna Achieves 11% Q2 Organic Revenue Growth, Beating Estimates
Q2 2024 Performance and Financial Highlights
Strong Organic Revenue Growth
MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Ermenegildo Zegna said on Thursday its organic revenues rose by 11% in the second-quarter, supported mainly by strong sales in the Americas.
Revenue Figures Surpass Analyst Expectations
Total Revenue and Analyst Consensus
Revenues totalled €517 million ($589.74 million), above an analysts consensus of €493 million compiled by Visible Alpha.
Brand Performance
Zegna Label Drives Sales Growth
The luxury menswear label Zegna continued to drive sales growth, the company, which is listed in New York, said.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8767 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini)