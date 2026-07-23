GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italian luxury group Zegna posts 11% organic revenue growth in Q2 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italian luxury group Zegna posts 11% organic revenue growth in Q2

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Italian Luxury Group Zegna Achieves 11% Q2 Organic Revenue Growth, Beating Estimates

Q2 2024 Performance and Financial Highlights

Strong Organic Revenue Growth

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Ermenegildo Zegna said on Thursday its organic revenues rose by 11% in the second-quarter, supported mainly by strong sales in the Americas.

Revenue Figures Surpass Analyst Expectations

Total Revenue and Analyst Consensus

Revenues totalled €517 million ($589.74 million), above an analysts consensus of €493 million compiled by Visible Alpha.

Brand Performance

Zegna Label Drives Sales Growth

The luxury menswear label Zegna continued to drive sales growth, the company, which is listed in New York, said.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8767 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic revenue growth of 11 % in Q2 2026, outpacing Visible Alpha consensus of €493 million, with total revenues at €517 million (approx. $590 million) (sec.gov)
  • The Americas were the primary growth driver, consistent with prior quarters where the region delivered double‑digit organic growth (sec.gov)
  • Zegna brand remains the growth engine within the group, reinforcing strategy of direct‑to‑consumer strength amid wholesale pullback (sec.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Zegna's organic revenue growth in Q2?
Zegna reported an 11% organic revenue growth in the second quarter.
What were the total revenues for Zegna in Q2?
Zegna's total revenues in Q2 were €517 million ($589.74 million).
Which region supported Zegna's revenue growth?
Strong sales in the Americas mainly supported Zegna's revenue growth in Q2.
Did Zegna's Q2 revenue exceed analysts’ expectations?
Yes, Zegna's Q2 revenues exceeded analysts’ consensus of €493 million.
Where is Zegna listed as a public company?
Ermenegildo Zegna is listed in New York.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Musk proposes peer review for frontier AI models in Economist interview

Musk proposes peer review for frontier AI models in Economist interview

Image for Protesters clash with Albanian police in demonstrations triggered by Kushner resort plan

Protesters clash with Albanian police in demonstrations triggered by Kushner resort plan

Image for Czech army helicopter with five troops crashes, one person reported dead

Czech army helicopter with five troops crashes, one person reported dead

Image for China refiners snap up September Russian crude, eye Iranian oil as Mideast supply risks grow

China refiners snap up September Russian crude, eye Iranian oil as Mideast supply risks grow

Image for Saudi PIF's $55 billion EA deal approved under EU merger rules

Saudi PIF's $55 billion EA deal approved under EU merger rules

Image for Spain sees public tenders go unawarded at faster pace than after Ukraine war, builders say

Spain sees public tenders go unawarded at faster pace than after Ukraine war, builders say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for London's FTSE 100 muted as miners offset energy gains, ECB decision in focus
London's FTSE 100 muted as miners offset energy gains, ECB decision in focus
Image for Spanish minister enters race to lead UN labour agency, amid US funding concerns
Spanish minister enters race to lead UN labour agency, amid US funding concerns
Image for UK regulator seeks views on proposed ITV-Sky deal
UK regulator seeks views on proposed ITV-Sky deal
Image for Pound steady as investors eye oil prices, ECB decision 
Pound steady as investors eye oil prices, ECB decision 
Image for European semiconductor stocks diverge as investors weigh AI demand, growth expectations
European semiconductor stocks diverge as investors weigh AI demand, growth expectations
Image for European corporate outlook continues to improve as earnings season gathers steam
European corporate outlook continues to improve as earnings season gathers steam
Image for UK factory orders remain in doldrums, cost pressures jump, CBI says
UK factory orders remain in doldrums, cost pressures jump, CBI says
Image for Former Barclays boss Jes Staley to face US House panel on Epstein
Former Barclays boss Jes Staley to face US House panel on Epstein
Image for Google hit with $1 billion EU fine, first under landmark rules
Google hit with $1 billion EU fine, first under landmark rules
Image for Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX to shut down
Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX to shut down
Image for Analysis-US investors rethink bonds' role as inflation reshapes portfolios
Analysis-US investors rethink bonds' role as inflation reshapes portfolios
Image for Tesla's once-bullish tone on robotaxis shifts  
Tesla's once-bullish tone on robotaxis shifts  
View All Finance Posts