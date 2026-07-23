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Protesters clash with Albanian police in demonstrations triggered by Kushner resort plan - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Protesters clash with Albanian police in demonstrations triggered by Kushner resort plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Politics Corruption

Protests Escalate in Tirana Over Jared Kushner's Adriatic Resort Project

Unrest and Public Outcry Surrounding the Adriatic Resort Development

Police Response and Protest Actions

TIRANA, July 23 (Reuters) - Albanian police used water cannons and tear gas on Thursday to disperse protesters who threw eggs and bottles at officers, in the latest flare-up of demonstrations triggered by Jared Kushner's plans to build a multi-billion-dollar resort.

The unrest outside parliament was a rare clash in typically peaceful protests that have been held for nearly two months in Tirana against what activists say is corruption and a threat to wildlife from development projects on the Adriatic Sea coast.

The "Flamingo Revolution" and Environmental Concerns

Protesters call their movement the "flamingo revolution" after the birds which congregate in a protected wetland where U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Kushner wants to build luxury hotels.

Escalation Outside Parliament

Police in full riot gear and carrying shields used water cannon against hundreds of protesters who rattled fences cordoning off the parliament building.

"Thank you Trump for uniting us," the protesters chanted.

Political Backing and Opposition

The Kushner resort and other development projects are strongly backed by Prime Minister Edi Rama, who says the protests are artificial and ginned up by his political opponents.

"I am here to push the government out," said a protester who identified himself as Pirro. "Rama has to go, he is a thief."

"We will continue with protests to put pressure on them," said Noel Leshja, 27. "If there is no pressure, they will continue to sell Albania."

Allegations of Corruption and Land Ownership Disputes

Reuters reported this month that Albanian prosecutors suspect a Miami-based businessman who sold land for the resort to developers working with Kushner had forged the title deeds. The businessman, also accused of laundering funds from cocaine smugglers, denies the accusations, and the developers say they believe the land transactions are valid.

Kushner's Role and Developer Statements

Kushner has touted the resort plan on pristine coast he says he and his wife Ivanka Trump spotted from a yacht, but has refrained from commenting publicly since the protests broke out. The developers have confirmed Kushner is an investor but have not spelled out his role or how much he has invested.

Previous Clashes and Political Fallout

Earlier this year, violent clashes broke out as protesters demanded the resignation of Rama's deputy, Belinda Balluku, over alleged corruption. Balluku was fired.

(Reporting by Fatos BytyciWriting by Daria Sito-SucicEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Protests began in late May over Jared Kushner’s proposed resort in the protected Vjosa‑Narta wetlands—an environmental flashpoint symbolized by flamingos—and evolved into broader anti‑government, anti‑corruption unrest (aljazeera.com)
  • Legal challenges have intensified: Albanian anti‑corruption prosecutors (SPAK) are investigating whether land deeds for the resort were forged, adding judicial pressure to the protests (aljazeera.com)
  • What began as environmental activism has grown into mass mobilization, with nightly protests—35 nights in a row by early July—and calls for Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation over corruption and eroding trust (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the recent protests in Albania?
The protests were triggered by Jared Kushner's multi-billion-dollar resort plan on Albania's Adriatic coast, raising concerns over corruption and threats to local wildlife.
How did Albanian police respond to the demonstrators?
Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who threw eggs and bottles during clashes outside parliament in Tirana.
Who is supporting the development projects facing opposition in Albania?
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama strongly backs the Kushner resort and other coastal development initiatives.
What are activists concerned about regarding the Kushner resort?
Activists are concerned about corruption and the impact of the development on protected wildlife, particularly flamingos in the wetland area.
Has there been any controversy over the land for the Kushner resort?
Yes, prosecutors suspect that title deeds for the land may have been forged, although the businessman involved denies wrongdoing and the developers assert the transactions are valid.

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