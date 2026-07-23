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Alphabet's cash burn raises alarm for Big Tech as AI spending climbs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Alphabet's cash burn raises alarm for Big Tech as AI spending climbs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Alphabet's Historic Cash Burn Signals AI-Driven Spending Surge for Big Tech

AI Investment Pressures and Market Impact Across Big Tech

By Aditya Soni and Deborah Mary Sophia

July 23 (Reuters) - Alphabet's first cash burn on record has jolted investors awaiting more Big Tech results next week as soaring AI spending strains one of the world's most profitable companies, and the pain is only expected to increase.

The Google parent burned $5.9 billion in the second quarter, even as the cloud unit that rents out AI computing power notched a record 82% growth. With Alphabet now expected to spend $15 billion more in 2026 and predicting another increase next year, the outlays behind the cash burn will only rise.

The cash hit is one of the clearest signs of how AI is reshaping Big Tech. Once prized for fat margins and cash gushers that could easily fund new bets, the group is now leaning on debt and share sales to bankroll spending, which is set to top $700 billion this year as their cash flows fall short.

Investor Concerns and Upcoming Earnings

That will sharpen scrutiny when Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Amazon report results next week. Shares of all three companies were down between 2% and 4% before the bell on Thursday as Alphabet led the slide at 5%.

The drop reflects investor concerns that the other tech giants will likely follow Alphabet by raising spending forecasts despite payoffs lagging the pace of outlays.

Expert Insights on AI-Driven Spending

"The risk is tilted towards further increases, particularly while Microsoft and others remain capacity-constrained," Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets, said.

"But investors will increasingly focus on how much of that cash must be reinvested simply to remain competitive — and whether AI revenue can grow faster than capital expenditure, depreciation and operating costs."

Cash Flow and Capital Expenditure Trends

Analysts expect Alphabet and Amazon to burn cash in 2026, while Meta's cash flow is likely to shrink 95.7% to just $1.85 billion.

Microsoft, whose current fiscal year will end next June, is expected to garner $25.39 billion in cash, less than half of the estimated $58.74 billion in the previous financial year.

Capex-to-Revenue Ratios Among Tech Giants

Their capex-to-revenue ratio, a gauge of how much of every sales dollar is being plowed back into spending, is set to nearly double this fiscal year. Meta is expected to hit 54.9% from 35.9%, Alphabet 41% from 23%, Microsoft 45% from 31% and Amazon 25% from 18%.

Google Cloud Growth and Competitive Pressure

Google Cloud's Market Share Gains

GOOGLE CLOUD GROWTH TO PRESSURE RIVALS

Adding pressure to Amazon and Microsoft is also the strong performance of Google Cloud, which has been growing much faster than its bigger rivals in recent quarters in a sign that it could be taking market share.

Demand has been so strong that Alphabet executives said they plan to rent out more data-center capacity from other companies to serve their clients, even though it will hurt margins.

Analyst Reactions and Price Targets

At least 20 brokerages raised their price targets on Alphabet after Wednesday's results, lifting the median to $430, nearly 26% above the last close. Citizens was the most bullish at $515, while TD Cowen was the most bearish at $240.

"Google Cloud was an absolute blow out," said Richard Clode, Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson Investors' Global Technology Leaders. "Alphabet has competitive advantage running all the way through the stack from their own custom AI chips through to distribution to billions of users."

Cloud Growth at Amazon and Microsoft

Growth at Amazon Web Services - the largest cloud provider in the U.S. - is expected to hit 31.04% in the quarter, faster than the 28.4% increase seen in the previous three months.

Microsoft, meanwhile, is expected to post growth of 39.98%, on par with the 40% increase seen in January-March quarter.

That could weigh on the Windows maker's shares, which have declined by nearly a fifth this year and are the worst performers in the "Magnificent Seven" group of stocks.

Rising Competition and Industry Dynamics

Competition is also set to deepen as Meta engages in talks to rent out computing power to Anthropic, adding to an industry that already includes AI cloud firms like CoreWeave.

"As compute becomes more available and models become cheaper, cloud capacity may look increasingly interchangeable. That could force providers to spend more while accepting lower returns," said Lale Akoner, global market strategist at eToro.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Key Takeaways

  • Alphabet’s Google Cloud grew revenue 82% year‑over‑year in Q2, bolstering its AI‐infrastructure strategy but straining cash flow as capex guidance for 2026 was raised by $15 billion to up to $205 billion (m.investing.com).
  • Big Tech’s collective AI spending is projected to exceed $700 billion in 2026, signaling immense investment but fueling concerns about returns given compressed free cash flow and heightened capex‑to‑revenue ratios (sahmcapital.com).
  • Investors are bracing for similarly large spending or cash‑burn signals when Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon report next week, raising the bar for AI revenue growth to keep pace with elevated capital expenditure (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Alphabet experience its first recorded cash burn?
Alphabet's first cash burn was due to soaring AI spending and increased investments in cloud infrastructure, leading to a $5.9 billion cash outflow in Q2.
How are other Big Tech companies reacting to rising AI costs?
Companies like Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Amazon are expected to raise their spending forecasts, increasing capital expenditure to remain competitive in AI.
What impact has Google Cloud's growth had on the market?
Google Cloud's rapid growth has intensified competition, prompting other cloud providers to increase spending and reconsider pricing and market strategies.
How are capital expenditures affecting Big Tech profitability?
The capex-to-revenue ratio has nearly doubled for several major tech firms, reducing cash flow and putting pressure on margins despite continued revenue growth.
What are investor concerns regarding AI investments in Big Tech?
Investors are concerned that rising AI-related spending could outpace revenue growth and cash flows, leading to increased reliance on debt and share sales.

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