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European corporate outlook continues to improve as earnings season gathers steam - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European corporate outlook continues to improve as earnings season gathers steam

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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European Corporate Earnings Outlook Brightens as Q2 Results Boost STOXX 600

Q2 Earnings Growth and Sector Performance in Europe

Improved Earnings Estimates for Blue-Chip Companies

July 23 (Reuters) - Estimates for European blue-chip companies' earnings have improved, the latest LSEG I/B/E/S data showed on Wednesday, as soaring energy-sector profits are set to help deliver the best growth in more than three years.

STOXX 600 Index Expected Growth

Companies on Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index are expected to report earnings growth of 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the data that is based on results from 77 companies and market estimates for those that are yet to report.

Sector Breakdown and Energy’s Impact

Although all but one sector — healthcare — are expected to post profit growth, the aggregate rate is seen at a more moderate 7.2% when excluding the energy sector's 122.6% estimated growth rate.

Revenue Growth Trends

Revenues for European blue-chips are seen growing by 11.5%, their best rate since the last quarter of 2022, finally breaking a streak of negative or flat growth in the past 13 quarters.

Market Reactions and Upcoming Reports

Company-Specific Stock Movements

Shares of TotalEnergies and Repsol climbed on Thursday after their second-quarter results were met positively by the market, while Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics fell after its earnings missed market estimates.

Investor Focus on Upcoming Earnings

Investors will also be closely monitoring the index next week, as the bulk of the STOXX 600 companies — including Europe's biggest banks, industrials and carmakers — are due to report their results.

(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Energy sector driving robust earnings—energy profits expected to rise over 120%, lifting overall STOXX 600 earnings growth into double digits.
  • Underlying growth outside energy remains modest, with non‑energy profits projected around 6–7% and revenue gains weaker.
  • Strong Q2 momentum marks the best result since Q4 2022; markets cheered positive updates from TotalEnergies and Repsol ahead of broader bank, auto and industrial earnings.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much growth is expected for European blue-chip earnings in Q2?
European blue-chip companies on the STOXX 600 are expected to report 17.3% earnings growth in the second quarter.
What sector is leading earnings growth in Europe?
The energy sector is leading with an estimated 122.6% earnings growth rate.
Which companies saw notable share movements after Q2 results?
Shares of TotalEnergies and Repsol climbed after positive Q2 results, while STMicroelectronics declined after missing estimates.
What is the expected revenue growth for European blue-chip companies?
Revenues are expected to grow by 11.5%, marking the best rate since late 2022.
Which sectors are not expected to post profit growth?
All sectors except healthcare are expected to post profit growth in this period.

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