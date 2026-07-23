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Pound steady as investors eye oil prices, ECB decision - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pound steady as investors eye oil prices, ECB decision 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Pound Holds as Oil Prices Surge and ECB Decision Looms—Inflation in Focus

Market Movements and Economic Outlook

By Shashwat Chauhan

Pound Performance and Currency Trends

July 23 (Reuters) - The pound held steady and was set for its first monthly rise against the dollar since April on Thursday, while investors weighed a jump in oil prices stemming from escalating U.S.-Iran hostilities ahead of a European Central Bank rate decision. 

Sterling was trading flat at $1.338, on pace for its first monthly gain against the dollar in three months. It held firm at 0.853 against the euro after falling around 0.2% in the session, but remained on track for a near 1% rise in July.

Central Bank Decisions and Oil Price Impact

ECB Rate Decision

The ECB is expected to leave its lending rates unchanged at 1215 GMT, but hold the door wide open to a rate hike in September, as crude oil prices rise.

Oil Price Surge

On Thursday, oil rose 4% to $98 a barrel — the highest in over a month, as supply disruption fears persisted. 

Inflation and Economic Risks

Inflation Outlook in the UK

Britain is also prone to risks from higher energy prices, with analysts expecting inflation to pick up again later this year despite data on Wednesday showing domestic inflation cooled by more than expected last month. 

Analyst Perspective

"I expect price pressures to continue to increase, particularly over the upcoming summer months, so when we start to see the prints for August and September, inflation will kind of push above 3%," said Modupe Adegbembo, an economist at Jefferies. 

Bank of England Policy Expectations

The Bank of England is also widely expected to keep its lending rate steady when it meets next week. Money markets show investors, however, are fully pricing in one quarter-point rate hike by December and an around 87% chance of a second such increase.

Government and Market Reactions

Bond Yields and Fiscal Concerns

Meanwhile, British government bond yields climbed as new finance minister John Healey said he was concerned about the cost of doing business, as well as the cost of living.

Comparative Currency Performance

The pound is one of the better-performing G10 currencies so far this year, having lost 0.8% in value against the dollar, but is some way ahead of laggard currencies like the Japanese yen, which has lost 4.1%, and the Swedish crown, which is down 5.4%.

Analyst Commentary

"Sterling's rally has been driven more by positioning, carry and potentially some M&A flows than by a lasting improvement in UK fundamentals. With UK short-dated rates likely to drift lower and fiscal risks set to return ahead of the autumn, we expect sterling to hand back recent gains," ING analysts said in a note. 

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil prices jumped over 4% to their highest in more than a month as U.S.–Iran hostilities worsen, raising supply fears (investing.com)
  • ECB is expected to leave rates unchanged today but signal possible hikes in September if energy‑driven inflation persists (live.euronext.com)
  • UK inflation cooled to 2.6% in June, easing more than expected, but risks linger amid rising energy costs (ca.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the pound holding steady against the dollar and euro?
The pound is steady as investors assess rising oil prices and await the European Central Bank's rate decision.
How are rising oil prices affecting UK inflation?
Rising oil prices could push UK inflation above 3% in the coming months, despite a recent cooling in domestic inflation data.
What is the ECB expected to do at its latest meeting?
The ECB is widely expected to keep lending rates unchanged but signal a possible rate hike in September.
How are British government bond yields reacting to current economic conditions?
British bond yields have climbed after comments from the new finance minister expressing concern over business and living costs.
What are analysts saying about the outlook for the pound?
Analysts expect the pound to retreat from recent gains later this year as UK short-term rates may drift lower and fiscal risks rise.

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