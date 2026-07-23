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Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX to shut down - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX to shut down

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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BitMEX Exchange to Cease Operations by September 23, Urges User Withdrawals

BitMEX Closure Details and Market Impact

BitMEX Announces Shutdown and User Guidance

July 23 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX said on Thursday that it will shut down its operations, effective September 23, and said that users' assets remained safe and under their control. 

The owner and operator of BitMEX, HDR Global Trading, made the decision as part of a strategic review of the business, the exchange said in a post on X.

BitMEX also urged users to close their open positions and withdraw their funds before the closure.

Legal Background and Regulatory Issues

Co-Founders' Legal Troubles

The co-founders of BitMEX, Benjamin Delo, Arthur Hayes and Samuel Reed, had pleaded guilty in 2022 for failing to implement a Bank Secrecy Act-compliant anti-money laundering program.

Presidential Pardon and Regulatory Policy

However, U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned them last year as part of his administration's policy of looser regulation on crypto. 

Prosecution and Compliance Failures

Prosecutors had accused BitMEX and the founders of willfully violating the Bank Secrecy Act between 2015 and 2020 by failing to adopt anti-money-laundering and 'know your customer' programs. 

BitMEX Background and User Base

Founded in 2014, BitMEX provides institutional and professional derivative traders with an exchange platform. It has more the 2 million traders on its platform, according to its website. 

Market Conditions and Crypto Price Trends

Bitcoin Price Movements

The closure comes amid struggling crypto prices. Bitcoin has surrendered most of its gains from last year after Trump was elected as U.S. president for his second term. 

It was last trading at $65,676, down almost 50% from an all-time high of $126,223.18 in October last year. 

Market Volatility and ETF Outflows

Crypto markets have struggled this year amid heightened market volatility and persistent ETF outflows that track the assets.  

Political Influence and Legislative Uncertainty

Trump's Support for Crypto Firms

Trump, who courted crypto donors during his campaign had promised support to crypto firms during his second term. 

Legislative Delays and Investor Sentiment

However, slow progress on U.S. crypto legislation and concerns over potential bitcoin selling by digital asset treasury companies have hit investor sentiment. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • BitMEX’s shutdown follows a strategic review by parent HDR Global Trading; users urged to withdraw by September 23. (legalclarity.org)
  • Founders pleaded guilty in 2022 to Bank Secrecy Act violations but were fully pardoned by President Trump on March 27, 2025. (legalclarity.org)
  • BitMEX was fined $100 million in January 2025 for AML/KYC failures, highlighting regulatory pressures in crypto. (legalclarity.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will BitMEX shut down?
BitMEX will shut down its operations effective September 23, 2024.
Are user assets on BitMEX safe?
BitMEX stated that users' assets remain safe and under their control until the closure.
What should BitMEX users do before the shutdown?
Users are urged to close open positions and withdraw their funds before the closure date.
Why is BitMEX shutting down?
The owner HDR Global Trading decided to shut down BitMEX as part of a strategic review of the business.
What legal issues have BitMEX founders faced?
BitMEX founders pleaded guilty in 2022 to violating the Bank Secrecy Act but were later pardoned by President Trump.

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